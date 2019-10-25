Dia de los Muertos Celebration, Oct. 27
All are invited to come join in the celebration of the Day of the Dead at the Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave. in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
This event will feature mariachis, Baile Folklórico, ofrendas, procession through the Citizen’s Cemetery, art vendors, traditional Mexican dancers, Pan de Muerto, tamales, cerveza, margaritas, Jarritos and more.
This is a free, community event to celebrate and honor the dearly departed. For more information, visit smokimuseum.org.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Celebrate Day of the Dead at The Smoki.
