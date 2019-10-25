OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run benefits Yavapai CASA for Kids, Oct. 27

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will hold its annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run at Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. (Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation)

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will hold its annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run at Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. (Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 25, 2019 11:57 a.m.

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will hold its annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run at Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Grab your costumes and join us for a 5K that makes its way through historic downtown Prescott. Even if you don’t want to run or walk in the 5K you can come and listen to music provided by Magic 99.1, enjoy games and prizes provided by vendors, cheer on the runners and socialize.

Snacks and drinks will be provided and prizes will be awarded for best individual boy and girl costume, best individual adult male and female costume and best team costume. Costume attire is not required, but it is encouraged. This event is untimed and provides fun for the entire family.

Click here to register. For more information, visit yavapaicasaforkids.org.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run set for Oct. 27 in Prescott.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Courthouse Plaza

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Costumed run is Oct. 15
Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run set for Oct. 27 in Prescott
Annual Costumes for Kids 5K and Fun Run Sunday, Oct. 28
Costumes for Kids 5K set for Sunday, Oct. 23
Yavapai CASA costumed 5k runs through downtown Prescott Oct. 25

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries