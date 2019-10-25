Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run benefits Yavapai CASA for Kids, Oct. 27

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will hold its annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run at Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Grab your costumes and join us for a 5K that makes its way through historic downtown Prescott. Even if you don’t want to run or walk in the 5K you can come and listen to music provided by Magic 99.1, enjoy games and prizes provided by vendors, cheer on the runners and socialize.

Snacks and drinks will be provided and prizes will be awarded for best individual boy and girl costume, best individual adult male and female costume and best team costume. Costume attire is not required, but it is encouraged. This event is untimed and provides fun for the entire family.

Click here to register. For more information, visit yavapaicasaforkids.org.

