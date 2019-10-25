Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run benefits Yavapai CASA for Kids, Oct. 27
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will hold its annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run at Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Grab your costumes and join us for a 5K that makes its way through historic downtown Prescott. Even if you don’t want to run or walk in the 5K you can come and listen to music provided by Magic 99.1, enjoy games and prizes provided by vendors, cheer on the runners and socialize.
Snacks and drinks will be provided and prizes will be awarded for best individual boy and girl costume, best individual adult male and female costume and best team costume. Costume attire is not required, but it is encouraged. This event is untimed and provides fun for the entire family.
Click here to register. For more information, visit yavapaicasaforkids.org.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run set for Oct. 27 in Prescott.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: