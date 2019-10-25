OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 25
Come celebrate Harvest Fest, Oct. 27

The Prescott Valley Farmers Market is hosting a Harvest Fest in the entertainment district in Prescott Valley on Sunday Oct. 27. (Stock image)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 25, 2019 3:22 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Farmers Market is hosting a Harvest Fest in the entertainment district near Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 27.

Come enjoy fun games and prizes, face painting, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, pet costume contest, kids costume contest, vendors and more.

The pet costume contest is at 10 a.m., the winner will receive $20 in market cash which can be spent at any booth. The kids costume contest is at 11 a.m., the best costume will win $20 in market cash.

Participate now in their online contest and you could win $25 in market cash along with a market swag bag filled with items from many of their vendors. The winning name will be announced the day of the event at 12 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit prescottvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

3001 Main St, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

