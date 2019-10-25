Come celebrate Harvest Fest, Oct. 27
The Prescott Valley Farmers Market is hosting a Harvest Fest in the entertainment district near Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 27.
Come enjoy fun games and prizes, face painting, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, pet costume contest, kids costume contest, vendors and more.
The pet costume contest is at 10 a.m., the winner will receive $20 in market cash which can be spent at any booth. The kids costume contest is at 11 a.m., the best costume will win $20 in market cash.
Participate now in their online contest and you could win $25 in market cash along with a market swag bag filled with items from many of their vendors. The winning name will be announced the day of the event at 12 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit prescottvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: