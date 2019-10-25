Church News: Week of Oct. 26, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 26. Handcrafted gift items, homemade baked goods and quilt auction. Light lunch available for purchase both days. A great way to start holiday gift-giving.

The American Lutheran-sponsored Mothers of Preschoolers is having its annual Moms’ Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. Local moms who have home-based businesses or sell handmade craft items will be featured. Proceeds will support the Mothers of Preschoolers program.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship: “But first Coffee” with Pastors’ wife Dianna Kottman. She has us look at the “Holiness of God.” You are invited from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. No charge — no homework. Solid Rock Church, 143 S. Cortez Street. Across from courthouse. God is good.

Please join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Oct. 26, Shabbat Bereishit, 11 a.m. Torah discussion on ‘In the Beginning’ with lunch. Help us welcome the new month Rosh Chodesh Tishrei with candles, readings, and goodies on Tuesday and Wednesday Oct. 29 and 30. Please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

American Lutheran Church music ministry presents The Big Sing, “A Festival of Hymns,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Hymn writers will tell their story in first person followed by the singing of a representative hymn. Come join your voice with brass, organ, handbells and choir in this unique music festival.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Mountain View Baptist Church, 395 Pony Place, Dewey, will host a Gospel Music Concert with “The Sidekicks Band.” You are invited to come and spend a wonderful evening with them. Refreshments follow. Admission is free but a love offering will be gratefully accepted.

The Work of Belonging, 10 a.m. at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Reverend Patty Willis asks us how do we belong, and how do we extend that invitation to others? What perspective do you have to share in the work of belonging? Love is the doctrine of this congregation.

The Prescott Valley Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting the free musical devotional event, “Why I Believe” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Prescott Valley stake center chapel, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway near the intersection of Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive.

Come join Trinity Presbyterian Church’s (630 Park Ave., Prescott) MOPS Ministry. Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to Kindergarten. The next MOPS meeting is on Oct. 28 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Contact Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114 for more information.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church: “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 West Hillside Avenue, Prescott. Services: Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday: Morning Prayer and Communion 9:30 a.m. with Bible Study following. Evening Prayer and Deacon’s Mass 5:30 p.m. “Come Worship with Us.” Rev. Jerry Ellington 479-426-2091.

Sunday’s worship, 10 a.m., emphasis will be “In Christ, by His blood, we receive faith. By this, sin is forgiven.” The entire service will be chanted for our celebration, recognizing the Lutheran Church history as “the singing Church.” Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533.

“Things That Go Bump in the Night” is the theme of Dale Hudson’s talk as he looks at Halloween traditions and helps us to explore our superstitions. The 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 945 Rancho Vista Drive will include some “spooky” music from Meg Bohrman.

Unity of Prescott. Join us this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message “The Gratitude Process.” 145 S Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850. Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth ministry at 11 a.m. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening. unityprescott.org.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church Worship Services - Contemporary at 9 a.m. and Traditional at 11 a.m. Sunday School - Children and Youth at 9:15 a.m. and Adult at 10 a.m. Refreshments after services. Adult Bible Study Mondays at 10 a.m. 735 E Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Call 928-636-2969 for information.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., for great expository preaching and warm fellowship. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

What We Believe class and luncheon will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 at noon in the parlor at American Lutheran Church. Pastor Erich Sokoloski will present ALC’s Confession of Faith. RSVP to the church office at 928-445-4348.

Zoofari – 2019 Family Halloween Alternative, 5 to 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 North Highway 89, Chino Valley. Games, candy, activities, snacks and music. Visit nine different stations to learn that “God is Wild About You.” For more information, call 928-710-3912 or email Ckgillo@gmail.com.

Plan now to enjoy a pumpkin bounce house, pony rides, photo booth, hot cider/chocolate bar, and tractor rides at American Lutheran Church’s second annual Trunk or Treat celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. All are welcome to join this free family festival! Contact ALC 928-445-4348 for information.

St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar. Local artisans offering handmade, quality, unique affordable items. Raffle of premium baskets and a grand prize of $500. Proceeds go back into the community. www.stcatherinecv.org.

Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon will be leaving from Prescott on Sat., Nov. 2. It is led by Russ Miller, the only full-time creation speaker in Arizona. The trip includes entry into the park, lunch, snacks and waters. For information and registration, call David McNabb at 928-771-1218.

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Trinity Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Parking access off Lake Shore Drive near Warren. Enjoy shopping, delicious rolls and lunch, plus pancake breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. 928-772-0460.

There will be a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the First Church of The Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. The blood drive coordinator may be reached at 928-771-1601, 928-848-1601 or cconboy1@cableone.net. Sponsored by Arizona Blood Services.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a Christmas arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Crafters are needed. Proceeds from table fee will go to the Youth Ministry for Mission trips. Public welcome to attend. Call Cheryl at 928-830-9648.

Prescott Life Church is sponsoring a GriefShare “Surviving the Holidays” group from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday Nov. 16 at 2200 North Highway 89, Prescott. To register, text “HOPE” to 928-848-2117 or call for further information.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are non-profits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffer sale. Come and find everything you need, great baked goods and stocking stuffer gifts, too. Saturday Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366.