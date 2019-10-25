Bears end 2019 season with 55-28 win over Mohave

BULLHEAD CITY — Did the 2019 season have to end now?

For the Bradshaw Mountain football team, it was only beginning to pick up steam.

The Bears ended their 2019 season strongly, winning their second straight game by routing Mohave, 55-28, in their Grand Canyon region finale Friday, Oct. 25, at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

Bradshaw Mountain’s campaign drew to a close one week earlier than most teams because the Bears played their opener in Week Zero on Aug. 22.

As a result, the sophomore-laden Bears compiled a record of 5-5 and a 3-3 mark in region. Mohave, which lost its third straight game, dropped to 3-6 and 2-3.

Bradshaw Mountain rolled to a 27-0 halftime lead on Friday en route to the blowout. Starting senior quarterback Moi Hernandez suffered an injured ankle early in the second quarter with the Bears leading 6-0, but former starting QB, junior Josh Grant, sparkled in relief, unofficially completing 11 of 16 passes for 341 yards and five touchdowns.

“He’s one of our most valuable players,” Bradshaw Mountain coach Chuck Moller said of Grant.

Senior wideout Alex Cabral may have unofficially set the Bears’ new single-game receiving yards record with seven catches for 230 yards and four touchdowns.

“It happened to be his number that we called, and he ran pretty much at will,” Moller said. “They loaded the box with nine guys and Alex did a nice job.”

Aiding in the effort were wideout Ismael Solano, who unofficially had five catches for 155 yards and two TDs. Hernandez completed 2 of 2 passes for 71 yards and a TD before his injury.

Grant scored on a 2-yard TD run with 4:07 left in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach at 34-7. It was a nice response to Mohave tailback Dylan Barela, whose 13-yard TD run ended the shutout at the 7:51 mark.

With the third period winding down, Mohave scored on a short Ryan Porter TD rush to hang around, down 34-14. Porter finished the night with a whopping 252 yards on 35 carries and a TD.

But Bradshaw Mountain answered quickly. With 42 seconds left in the third, Cabral hauled in a 29-yard TD catch from Grant to make it 41-14.

“We started subbing out, and at times it was a little rough out there,” Moller said of his defense. “But I’m very proud of the boys.”

In the first half, with 10:19 left until intermission, Grant tossed a 38-yard TD pass to Cabral for a 13-0 edge. Much later, with 18 seconds remaining, Grant found Solano on a 22-yard TD pass in the corner of end zone for a 27-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Bears’ defense forced three punts. Cale Cook blocked one of those punts and Nick Foshee scooped it up for a TD to hand Bradshaw Mountain a 20-0 advantage with 4:56 to go.

Hernandez threw a 67-yard TD pass to Solano with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter to get Bradshaw Mountain on the board after Mohave’s long opening drive stalled, largely due to untimely penalties.

The Bears’ defense shined early on, blocking a Mohave field-goal attempt – the 11th block of the season to that point for the visitors (they would finish the season with 12 blocked kicks/punts) – on the Thunderbirds’ first possession.

Bradshaw Mountain star senior linebacker/long snapper Noah Shaver missed his final game in a Bears uniform on Friday because of an injured leg.

Shaver finished the season with a team-best 115 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. Marc Hightower, one of Mohave’s best running backs, also missed the contest due to injury.

UP NEXT

Mohave draws a curtain on its season when it plays host to Grand Canyon region rival Lee Williams (3-5, 1-4 region) of Kingman at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.