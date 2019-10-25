Arizona DPS: Trooper not hurt in Flagstaff shooting on I-40
Originally Published: October 25, 2019 3:01 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities say a state trooper was involved in a shooting Friday on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff but not injured.
DPS spokesman Bart Graves said that no information is available on circumstances of the incident involving the trooper, including if any other person was shot.
The incident occurred about 2 miles east of Flagstaff.
The Arizona Department of Transportation initially said eastbound I-40 was closed in eastern Flagstaff but later said traffic was exiting and re-entering the highway at the Country Club Drive exit.
