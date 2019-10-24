OFFERS
Yavapai County officials weigh in on Maricopa County Assessor dilemma

Shown is Maricopa County Assessor Paul Peterson facing state and federal charges over his international adoption business. Yavapai County officials say they, like the Maricopa County government, have little recourse to deal quickly with an elected official accused of a crime.

Shown is Maricopa County Assessor Paul Peterson facing state and federal charges over his international adoption business. Yavapai County officials say they, like the Maricopa County government, have little recourse to deal quickly with an elected official accused of a crime.

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 9:07 p.m.

Like Maricopa County, Yavapai would have little recourse to deal quickly with an elected official accused of a crime, say local officials.

In response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent call for Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen to resign in the wake of state and federal charges over Petersen’s international adoption business, Yavapai County Supervisor Rowle Simmons said, “I agree, but the problem is their hands are tied, because he’s an elected official.”

Petersen has been making news recently because of charges that he defrauded the state by having pregnant women who were willing to give up their babies flown from the Marshall Islands to Arizona and then enrolling them in the state’s Medicaid program.

He also faces federal charges of human smuggling, and is currently in federal custody.

Ducey maintains that Arizona should have a law or procedure in place for ousting elected county officials in such cases.

Simmons expressed concerns about Petersen’s continued employment with Maricopa County despite being in federal custody. “He’s still on the public payroll and he’s in prison,” Simmons said. “We’re very concerned about it.”

Still, Assistant County Administrator/Board Counsel Jack Fields noted that Petersen is currently merely accused, and a trial has not yet been conducted.

Fields pointed out that a process is in place to suspend county officials such as Petersen, under certain circumstances.

For instance, the Board of Supervisors could suspend an elected official for neglect of duty. But state law limits the suspension to 120 days.

Petersen’s situation has also led to discussion about whether county officials such as the assessor, county attorney and sheriff, should be appointed positions, rather than elected positions.

If that were the case — similar to in Arizona cities and towns — the appointing board (city and town councils in municipalities; board of supervisors for counties) would be able to discipline or discharge the employee in question.

But Fields noted that such a change would require a constitutional amendment.

And, he said, “There’s a reason they’re elected.”

Being elected by the public gives a crucial position like assessor a level of independence from the Board of Supervisors.

While the supervisors make decisions on tax levies, Fields said, “The assessor really is the beginning of the taxing process. It’s important that those two functions are separated.”

Randy Garrison, chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

