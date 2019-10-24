OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County jury finds local fiduciary guilty of fraud and theft

Krista Cline (Courier /File)

Krista Cline (Courier /File)

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 8:25 p.m.

A Yavapai County jury has found 41-year-old Krista Cline, a licensed fiduciary at the time of her crimes, guilty of fraud schemes and theft, for stealing more than $95,000 from two of her clients, both disabled.

The trial, conducted in front of Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff, concluded on Oct. 16.

In 2016, Cline was hired to oversee the finances of one of the disabled victims, a resident of Cottonwood. In 2017, Detective Todd Swaim of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office began investigating suspicious, large transactions on the victim’s “special needs” bank account.

The detective learned that Cline had been withdrawing large sums of money to deposit into her and her husband’s personal accounts.

The second victim was a disabled woman suffering from Alzheimer’s who resided at the Austin House before she passed away in 2017 in hospice care.

Cline was appointed as her fiduciary in September of 2016. The jury found that Cline billed the victim’s account in excess of $65,000 for false, fabricated and excessive services.

To legitimize and justify her thefts, Cline created detailed fraudulent statements and accountings several months after her thefts on both accounts.

Cline will be sentenced by Judge Bluff at the court’s Verde Valley location at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13. Cline faces a possible prison sentence of up to 12 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

“Our office is very grateful to the jury for their faithful execution of their duties and essential role they played in protecting our seniors and vulnerable populations,” said Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. “We also want to applaud the work of Detective Todd Swaim and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding work to unravel this despicable fraud.

Finally, I want to compliment the work of deputy county attorney George Rodriquez for his dedication in organizing and presenting a complex fraud case to the jury. Justice has been served.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Caretaker faces fraud, theft charges; allegedly took $100K
Woman charged with ripping off clients arrested on additional fraud charges
$7 million in property involved in real estate fraud case
Caregiver accused of ripping off elderly victim for $190,000
County supervisors honor YCSO detective for helping to stop scam

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries