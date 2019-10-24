OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Video shows Phoenix red-light runner nearly hitting family

Shannon Vivar, 27, who had her vehicle hit by a red light runner, speaks at Phoenix Police headquarters about her ordeal Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Phoenix. Authorities say 28-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso is accused of running a red light Oct. 14 in a hit-and-run car crash that nearly struck a couple pushing a stroller across a busy Phoenix street, and remains jailed on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision and aggravated assault along with a weapons violation, a felony warrant in a probation violation and three misdemeanor warrants. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Shannon Vivar, 27, who had her vehicle hit by a red light runner, speaks at Phoenix Police headquarters about her ordeal Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Phoenix. Authorities say 28-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso is accused of running a red light Oct. 14 in a hit-and-run car crash that nearly struck a couple pushing a stroller across a busy Phoenix street, and remains jailed on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision and aggravated assault along with a weapons violation, a felony warrant in a probation violation and three misdemeanor warrants. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 5:39 p.m.

PHOENIX — A woman and her daughter are thankful to be alive after a crash involving a red-light runner who nearly struck a couple pushing a stroller across a busy west Phoenix intersection.

Traffic video released Wednesday by Phoenix police shows a car driven by Shannon Vivar making a right turn and unintentionally knocking a speeding vehicle out of the way just seconds before it likely would have mowed down a man, his wife and their 1-year-old son.

The family was crossing the street to get to a grocery store after exiting a bus. They escaped injury.

"I don't really think I'm a hero. I kind of think it was meant to happen," Vivar, 27, said at a news conference Thursday.

Vivar suffered minor injuries in the crash. Her mother, Shirley, also was in the car at the time along with her daughter's 3-year-old son.

"I yelled, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, Shannon!' And then we collided," Shirley Vivar said. "It was the wrong time at the wrong place, but then the right time at the right place. We're all blessed that we're all alive."

"In this case, when you look at the video, it's nothing short of a miracle that the family the (Jeep) Renegade was barreling toward didn't get struck," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a police spokesman. "They could have suffered injuries that were certainly serious if not life threatening."

Police said Ernesto Otanez Oveso, 28, was driving impaired when he ran that red light in the late-night hours of Oct. 14 and then drove off after the crash with Vivar's vehicle.

Police say he later pulled a knife on another driver, who was a witness to the crash and followed Oveso from the scene.

Police said Oveso remains jailed on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision and aggravated assault along with a weapons violation, a felony warrant in a probation violation and three misdemeanor warrants.

A handgun was later found in Oveso's vehicle and he's prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to police, who didn't immediately know if Oveso has a lawyer yet.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries