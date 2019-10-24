Trick-or-treat at Malloween, Oct. 26
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 2:27 p.m.
The annual Malloween event will be held at the Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Dress up the kids and enjoy a safe and fun afternoon at the mall. Merchants inside and out will be handing out treats until they are gone.
For more information, visit theprescottgatewaymall.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: