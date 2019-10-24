Trick-or-treat at Malloween, Oct. 26

The annual Malloween event will be held at the Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Dress up the kids and enjoy a safe and fun afternoon at the mall. Merchants inside and out will be handing out treats until they are gone.

For more information, visit theprescottgatewaymall.com.

