Ask the Contractor: A tight house is not a good thing

Last week, a homeowner called with concerns about “white dust” particles all over their home. They would vacuum and dust and, the next day, the “white dust” particles were back. Pulling out the CIS manual and calling my lifelines of professional support and industry partners, it was discovered that the dust was actually drywall particles being blown out through the electrical outlets due to their home being built “significantly” tight, i.e., no exchange of fresh air versus a loose home, in which air moves through the cracks.

Most new houses today are too tight to give you the amount of fresh air you really need.

The home in question was built four years ago, and is extremely energy efficient. The homeowners kept their windows closed, and there was no air exchanger installed; therefore, they lived in a “very tight” home.

When considering tight construction and indoor air pollution, and to minimize the impact of air pollutants, the homeowner, in most cases, installs a ventilating unit or Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV). We know that tight construction today helps save energy, but it can also make your air stale and stuffy. While stale air from your house is moved outside, air circulated inside your home is kept comfortable, and no energy is wasted. Opening a window can make your air feel less stuffy, but this isn’t practical during the hotter and colder months of the year, plus it invites pollen and other allergens into your home. An ERV helps keep your air fresh without creating a potentially uncomfortable situation.

The outside air was making its way in through the loose cracks in the electrical sockets and pushing out the drywall particles into the home through the electrical outlets. The electrical outlets in this home were packed with drywall dust trying to get into the living space. The drywall dust had nowhere to go except into the home.

Mechanical ventilation units are important in healthy houses. Many houses already have one type, local ventilation. Local ventilation is used to occasionally air out one part of a house quickly. This is what kitchen range hoods and bathroom exhaust fans do. They remove moisture or odors rapidly, before they can travel into the rest of the house. The other type of ventilation — general ventilation — is what’s missing in some of our tight homes.



An ERV system slowly brings in fresh air, and simultaneously exhausts an equal volume of stale air, so the air in the entire house is kept fresh. General ventilation systems bring fresh air into the house and, at the same time, expel stale air. The fans generally move this air through ductwork that is connected between the indoors and the outdoors.

In a tight house with mechanical ventilation, you can have just the right amount of air entering and leaving, neither too much to be wasteful nor too little to be effective.

Often, I receive calls and am asked if a house can be too tight. The answer is a qualified yes — it can be, but that can be solved by bringing in fresh air. Houses have to breathe.

HOW TO DO THIS

A blower door test is a way to check how airtight a structure is. It is designed to check for air leaks in walls, attics and mechanical penetrations. While a blower door test does not evaluate how well a structure is insulated, it can reveal drafty walls and air-bypass situations that could undermine otherwise well-insulated wall assemblies. A poorly sealed house will have higher utility bills, issues with comfort and potential mold and rot issues caused by moisture.



Blower door testing is a crucial part of energy audits for those seeking certain high-performance certifications or ratings like LEED. A blower door test is required on all new homes in the City of Prescott.

A blower door kit consists of a frame covered in canvas that can be adjusted to cover an exterior door opening. A calibrated fan fits inside the frame and pressurizes or depressurizes the building. A manometer sensor mounted inside the fan box reads the indoor pressure as well as the outdoor pressure. If the house is pressurized, the manometer tracks how much air is escaping to the outdoors through leaky areas. If the house is depressurized, the manometer tracks how much outdoor air is being sucked in through the leaking areas into the envelope.

Once you know the blower door number of a house, you begin to know if it is too tight. The next step can either be to add fresh air ventilation or to test to see if high carbon dioxide levels or other indoor air quality problems exist before adding fresh air.

Is having a tight home good?

1 — Comfort. Airtight homes just “stay.” The temperature never moves up and down quickly. Rooms have almost the same temperature, so you won’t notice a big difference upstairs versus downstairs or from one side of the home to the other.

2 — Energy Bills. Air leakage is between 30% and 70% of the cost of heating and cooling your home. Tighter homes have far lower energy bills. Energy Smart saves its clients between 30% and 70% on bills, and the most important upgrade is to reduce air leakage.

3 — Durability. Lots of problems are caused by moisture. Water vapor moves on air. In leaky homes, water vapor can get where you don’t want it to — inside walls, the attic, and so forth, where it can condense and start to rot things. Tighter homes generally have less of a problem with this.

4 — Healthier and Safer. A leaky house brings air in through typically crappy places like the basement, the attic and through walls with who knows what in them. A tight home (with fresh air ventilation) brings most of its air in through one spot, and you know where that spot is.

5 — Humidity Control. If humidity is too high, you get mold, mildew, rot and chemical off gassing. If it’s too low you’ll get dry skin, flu spreads easier and you may have more sinus problems.

If you have too tight of a home, do not fret. Just like the homeowner with the drywall dust coming into the home, all is well now. They installed an ERV and they have fresh air, no more dust, and life is good.

