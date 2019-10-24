OFFERS
Think seasons for gardeners’ holiday gifts

Indoor herb kits keep gardeners growing all year, while providing fresh herbs for flavoring and garnishing meals. (Gardener’s Supply Company/Courtesy)

Melinda Myers, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 5:31 p.m.

Holidays are a wonderful time to gather with friends and family, share a special meal and exchange gifts. Finding the perfect gift for those we love can be overwhelming and stressful. No need to fret; give the gift of gardening that provides seasons of joy.

It doesn’t matter if your recipient is young or old, new or experienced, an avid gardener or one who just likes the benefits gardening provides. You can find something special for everyone on your gift list.

Small and large space gardeners will appreciate help keeping their tools handy as they work their way through their landscape. Give them a bucket, a pair of gloves and a few tools to keep by the door for those quick planting, weeding and deadheading sessions. Or decorate an old mailbox and turn it into tool storage to be mounted in the garden. Their tools will be handy and they’ll spend less time and fewer steps hunting down forgotten tools.

Or purchase a tool caddy.  Look for one that’s colorful and waterproof like the Puddle-Proof Tote that holds and keeps hand tools, gloves and seeds dry.  Help them wrangle larger tools for easy transport from the shed to the garden and from bed to bed with a wheeled tool caddy that handles larger tools. The Mobile Tool storage caddy (gardeners.com) has pockets for small tools, secures large handled tools and provides a place to hold compost, cut flowers or vegetables. It’s easy to maneuver, eliminates multiple trips to the shed and is perfect for gardeners of all ages and abilities.

Tools are always a favorite of gardeners. Newbies need to build their tool collection while experienced gardeners may need to replace broken or time-worn hand tools. Consider giving a harvest basket, bucket or tool caddy filled with some basics. All gardeners will appreciate a new innovative tool that makes gardening easier or more fun. Look for ergonomic tools that are built to ease stress on joints and allow gardeners to work longer with less pain.  Multifunctioning tools like the Golden Gark Rake, which rakes, scoops and sifts helps save storage space and the need to haul around multiple tools.

Help your favorite gardener keep their green thumb in shape all winter long. Provide them with pretty pots, potting mix and seeds. Look for kits like the Galvanized Organic Kitchen Herbs Growing Kit that provides all they’ll need to grow their own fresh herbs. Increase their indoor gardening success with supplemental lighting. You’ll now find light stands that sit on the table, mount on the wall or attach to plant pots. Furniture quality Bamboo Mini LED Grow Light systems provide energy efficient lighting in a set up pretty enough for any room.

And for those who like the flowers but have limited time or interest in growing, give them a waxed amaryllis bulb.  They won’t need to water or fertilize. Beginning and experienced gardeners will watch in amazement as this plant bursts into bloom with no effort on their part.

Don’t know what to send? Cut flowers, flowering bulbs and plants are sure to generate a smile in just seconds. Take care of special occasions throughout the year in one single order. Place one order for 3, 6, or 12 months of blooming beauty delivered right to your loved one’s door, providing joy throughout the year.

So, break out your gift list and look for ways to give the gift of gardening. Your family and friends will appreciate your thoughtfulness all year long.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio segments. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and was commissioned by Gardeners Supply for her expertise to write this article. Her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.

