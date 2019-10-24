Safety first: Don’t just trash your old medications

Most people who begin abusing prescription pharmaceuticals obtain them from friends and family for the first time, often from household medicine cabinets, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

To avoid this issue, government agencies suggest taking the time to dispose of old, expired or simply unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs at least once a year.

Though it may be tempting to simply throw the drugs in the trash or flush them down the toilet, officials discourage doing either.

“If you flush it down the toilet, it ends up going to the wastewater treatment plant, and they’re trying to reuse that as an effluent,” Prescott Police Department (PPD) spokesperson Jon Brambila said. “And if you throw it away, it might end up in the wrong hands.”

Studies have shown active pharmaceutical ingredients are present in some groundwater and drinking water, some portion of which is likely due to flushing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Further, some limited studies have shown active pharmaceutical ingredients present in landfill leachate that is collected in municipal solid waste landfill leachate systems.

To avoid these issues, it’s recommended to drop off excess pharmaceuticals at a drug take-back location or program.

According to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, there are eight medication drop off locations in Yavapai County, which are listed at https://bit.ly/31Hwhj2. Medications can be dumped into receptacles at any of these sites during their regular business hours.

Twice a year, many of these locations participate in MatForce Dump the Drugs events in association with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back program. These are concerted efforts to raise awareness about safe drug disposal and serve as semi-annual reminders to purge medicine cabinets.

In the quad-cities area, four locations will be participating in the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26:

• Chino Valley Police Department

1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley

• Prescott Valley Police Department

7601 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley

• Prescott Police Department

222 S. Marina St., Prescott

• YCSO-Williamson Valley Substation

4155 W. Outerloop Road, Suite B, Prescott

A law enforcement officer and MatForce volunteer will be at each site to help collect the drugs and answer any questions people may have.

DRUGS ACCEPTED, THOSE THAT AREN’T

For national take-back days such as this, most forms of medication are accepted, but some are not.

Items accepted include tablets, capsules, patches and other solids. Also accepted for the first time at these events are vaping devices and cartridges as long as they don’t contain lithium ion batteries.

“If they can’t remove the battery, we won’t take the item,” said Paul Dunn, property and evidence supervisor at the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD).

Items not accepted at these events are liquids, aerosols and sharps, such as syringes. However, both the Prescott and Prescott Valley police departments will take liquid medications that are in plastic bottles and dispose of them separately.



For sharps — any device or object used to puncture or lacerate the skin — safeneedledisposal.org recommends Arizona residents put those items in strong, plastic containers that are puncture proof. When a container is 3/4 full, put the lid on, seal it with duct tape, and label DO NOT RECYCLE before placing in the trash.

One way to safely dispose of liquid medications and other drugs is to place them in a drug deactivation pouch. These can be either purchased online or acquired for free from Yavapai County Community Health Services, which has a Prescott location at 1090 Commerce Drive and can be reached by calling 928-771-3122.

WHAT HAPPENS TO DUMPED DRUGS

After drugs are dropped off at a take-back location, they ultimately get thrown into an incinerator.

The EPA has identified incineration as the safest means of destroying drugs.

Not all incinerators are created equal, however. Drugs collected during National Prescription Drug Take-Back events are picked up by the DEA and brought to EPA-approved incinerators, which filter toxins out of the smoke before releasing it into the open air.

Until recently, both the PPD and PVPD had their own lower-quality incinerators to dispose of drugs year-round.

But since PPD’s incinerator was retired about a month ago and PVPD’s is nearing the end of its life, the two agencies have entered into a joint venture to purchase a new $30,000, EPA-approved incinerator that PVPD will house and PPD will have access to.

“Because it’s such a pricy purchase, it’s easier to have both agencies split the cost,” Lt. Pat Ruiz with PVPD said. “We both want the same thing: To get these drugs that people don’t want, so they don’t flush them or put them in the wrong places.”

Ruiz anticipates the new incinerator will be up and running within the next couple of months.

