Runner’s bib message turns out to be prophetic
MINNEAPOLIS — The message printed on a runner’s bib during a recent Minneapolis race turned out to be prophetic.
Instead of wearing his name, 25-year-old Tyler Moon opted to have “Jesus Saves” printed on his running bib for the Medtronic TC 10 Mile earlier this month.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press says that when Moon reached the eighth mile his heart began beating irregularly and he collapsed. His heart was not pumping blood. Behind him in the race was a Lakeville registered nurse anesthetist, Jesus “Jesse” Bueno. He dropped down beside Moon and he and a running colleague began CPR until paramedics arrived.
Moon says he wanted a Christian message on his bib, which he says turned out to be “pretty fitting” considering what transpired.
