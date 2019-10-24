The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Elks, Oct. 26

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with shadow casting done by One Stage Family Theater will be at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

There will also be a fun filled pre-show and costume contest.

This film is rated R and contains mature themes. For ages 18 and up. Tickets are $15 and should be purchased early as this film is assigned seating.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

