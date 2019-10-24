The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Elks, Oct. 26
The Rocky Horror Picture Show with shadow casting done by One Stage Family Theater will be at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
There will also be a fun filled pre-show and costume contest.
This film is rated R and contains mature themes. For ages 18 and up. Tickets are $15 and should be purchased early as this film is assigned seating.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: