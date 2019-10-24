OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pac-12 This Week: No. 11 Oregon looks to maintain momentum vs. Washington State
College Football

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP, file)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP, file)

JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 8:22 p.m.

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Oregon took control of the North Division when it rallied for a 35-31 victory at Washington. The 11th-ranked Ducks face another difficult challenge Saturday when they host Washington State. The Cougars have a four-game winning streak over the Ducks and snapped a three-game losing streak with a win against Colorado. This is a matchup of the two players that are the top contenders for the conference's Offensive Player of the Year. Oregon's Justin Herbert is one of only two QBs in FBS with 20 or more touchdown passes and one or fewer interceptions. Washington State's Anthony Gordon leads the nation in passing yards (2,918) and has five 400-yard games this season.

MATCHUP OF THE WEEK

USC is tied for the lead in the South Division but has the inside track to the conference title game with its win over Utah. The Trojans (4-3, 3-1) are still seeking their first road win of the season going into Friday night's game at Colorado (3-4, 1-3). Freshman QB Kedon Slovis has completed 73.6% of his passes, which is sixth nationally. The Buffaloes (3-4, 1-3) have dropped three straight including their last two by an average of 36.5 points. RB Alex Fontenot had 11 carries for 105 yards last week at Washington State.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The last time Stanford started three quarterbacks in a season until this year was 1974. ... Arizona and Stanford meet Saturday and have started 12 freshmen this season. Stanford leads the conference with seven, which is tied for second nationally, and Arizona has five. ... Utah's defense has allowed just 30 points during the second half. ... California has held 14 straight opponents under 25 points, which is the longest active streak. ... California LB Evan Weaver leads the nation with 15.0 tackles per game.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Washington State running back Max Borghi. The sophomore is the first Cougars running back to have three 100-yard games in a season since Jerome Harrison had eight in 2005. He matched a career high with nine catches last week against Colorado and has four games this year with 100 or more all-purpose yards.

UPSET WATCH

No. 24 Arizona State played its worst game of the season last week at No. 12 Utah. The Sun Devils (5-2, 2-2) go on the road for the second straight week and face UCLA (2-5, 2-2), which played its best game of the season at Stanford.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pac-12 Preview: Game of the Week? Look no further than Stanford at Oregon
Washington at Arizona State highlights week in the Pac-12
Pac-12 this Week: California trying for upset at No. 13 Oregon
Utah at No. 17 Arizona on this week’s marquee in Pac-12 hoops
Pac-12 This Week: USC faces 3rd straight ranked foe taking on No. 9 Notre Dame

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries