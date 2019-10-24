OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
One Stage shadow casts ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 6:56 p.m.

Time is fleeting, madness takes its toll, but listen closely – One Stage Family Theatre is doing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” again.

This year it’s going to be a shadowcast, which is different than what they’ve normally done for the past four years, said One Stage Family Theatre Director and Producer Tamee Niekamp.

“Shadowcast is when the movie’s playing in the background and then there’s actors in the shaodws acting out what’s going on on the screen,” Niekamp said.

The difference between a shadowcast and a live stage show, which is what the company usually does, is there’s more audience participation, she said. For live shows, people tend to come and watch and sing along if they know the songs. For shadowcasts, they’ll do all the call backs and yell at the screen, Niekamp said.

It’s different and exciting for One Stage Family Theatre to do something different, she said. With the shadowcast, they use the back of the screen instead of the set, but they are still using props and dressing up as the characters, Niekamp said.

“The ‘normal’ way people usually go see ‘Rocky Horror’ is shadowcast,” she said. “Next year we’re going back to live.”

So do the “Time Warp” again at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $15, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

While most of the usual “Rocky Horror Picture Show” shenanigans are allowed, throwing props is not, out of respect for the Elks Theatre. Additionally, some shadowcasts have multiple groups in costume miming what’s happening on screen but in order to keep the peace, it’s just going to be the One Stage Family Theatre cast, Niekamp said. It’s still going to be a lot of fun though, she said.

“It’s a cult classic, so we’ve got our typical fans that’ll come out that we’re appreciative of their support of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Niekamp said. “It’s going to be different this year but it’s going to be just as fun. It’s a different experience for everybody.”

