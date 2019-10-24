OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Officials: State making gains on teacher vacancies, still has way to go

Chinle Unified School District Associate Superintendent Doug Clauschee, left, and Arizona Department of Education official Steve Larson told a Washington forum that the state has made gains but still needs to do better on teacher retention. (Photo by Lindsay Walker/Cronkite News)

Chinle Unified School District Associate Superintendent Doug Clauschee, left, and Arizona Department of Education official Steve Larson told a Washington forum that the state has made gains but still needs to do better on teacher retention. (Photo by Lindsay Walker/Cronkite News)

Lindsay Walker, Cronkite News
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 2:24 p.m.

WASHINGTON – More than three months into the school year, Chinle Unified School District still has teaching vacancies to fill and many of the teachers it does have on payroll do not have a standard teaching certificate.

But that’s better than it was at the start of the year, and Chinle Associate Superintendent Doug Clauschee is confident things are going to keep getting better.

Clauschee joined Steve Larson, director of the Arizona Department of Education’s educator and school excellence division, on a panel in Washington Tuesday to talk about the challenges of recruiting and retaining teachers. The two said Arizona has made some strides in that area, but concede there is still a long way to go.

“I don’t see them as being fixed by 2020, but I think we’ll take steps in the right direction,” Larson said.

It’s a particular problem in Arizona, where nearly 21% of all teacher positions were vacant at the end of August, according to a survey by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association.

Almost half of all teachers who were on the payroll then did not meet the state’s teaching certification standards, the survey said. And 427 teachers either never showed up or quit by the end of August, it said, with the majority of those being certified teachers.

Low teacher pay, lack of resources and sometimes remote school districts are often cited as reasons for the state’s inability to recruit and keep teachers.

One solution is the state’s 20×2020 plan. Passed in the wake of last year’s #RedforEd teacher protests, it called for improvements to state school funding, specifically a 20% raise for teachers phased in by the 2020-21 school year.

Clauschee said his district has made great strides in improving salaries and benefits packages. He said the district started the school year with 25 vacancies, but has just six classrooms that need to be filled now, nine weeks into the school year.

But recruitment and retention remain difficult for Chinle, a sparsely populated area without many amenities to attract newcomers and entice them to stay, he said.

The Chinle school district is located on the Navajo Nation, just west of the Four Corners. Clauschee said his schools serve approximately 3,800 students in an area that covers nearly 600 square miles.

Many of the openings in the district have been filled by emergency teachers, but that is less disturbing to him than a vacancy.

“Some of those positions are emergency teachers but I think if you support those teachers in the classroom with instruction, I think they can do just as good of a job as a certified teacher,” said Clauschee.

He believes the key to long-term teacher retention lies within Navajo Nation.

“What we’ve found is the homegrown teacher is where the success lies and creating opportunity for our own community members who hold bachelor’s degrees or master’s degrees and getting them into the teaching field has been very beneficial for us,” he said.

Larson said improving recruitment and retention is one of the highest priorities for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman – pointing to his next job as director of recruitment and retention as proof. Hoffman created the position specifically to address those issues, he said.

Larson said the biggest obstacle remains low salaries – a National Education Association report in March said the average teacher salary in Arizona for 2017-18 ranked 45th in the nation.

He acknowledged the strides made by the 20×2020 plan, which he called a step in the right direction. But Larson said another challenge he will take on in his new role is a lack of administrative support for teachers once they are on the payroll.

“The other piece of it is a lack of support for the administrators of the teachers in the classroom and we’re working on that as well in our own office,” he said before the panel discussion hosted by WestEd and American Institutes for Research.

Despite its difficulties, Clauschee said the Chinle school district has been able to improve its reading and math scores in three years – something he attributes to supporting teachers in the classroom.

“Chinle has been one of the persistently low performing subgroups in Arizona and so we want to provide high-quality instruction, and that only means supporting teachers in the classroom,” he said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Report: More than 1,500 teacher vacancies in Arizona
Local districts’ shortages less than state average
Teachers still leaving Arizona classrooms
Editorial: Not all school districts have vacancies, but challenges remain
Teachers, students learn from 'money games'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries