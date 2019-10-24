Obituary Notice: Sharon McDonald

Sharon McDonald, born November 24th, 1944 in Joliet, Ill., passed away on September 20th, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, in Prescott Valley, with Pastor Dan Vollmer officiating.