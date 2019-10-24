Listen to stories about 'Haunted Prescott', Oct. 26

"Haunted Prescott" is being presented at the Prescott Public Library, 215 East Goodwin Street from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Come out for a fun and educational presentation about Prescott’s old west legend, lore and stories of the spirits that still linger here. Presented by the co-authors of "Haunted Prescott", Parker Anderson and Darlene Wilson.

This is a free event. Books will be available for purchase following the event.

For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page or call 928-777-1500.

