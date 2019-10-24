Letter: Squeak louder

Editor:

When I was a little girl and would complain to my grandmother that she gave my cousins more cookies than me she used to say, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Squeak louder.”

October 10th the Arizona Department of Water Resources hosted its first meeting for the Governor’s Post 2025 AMA Committee. The purpose of this committee is to revisit the 1980 Ground Water Management Act and subsequent legislation, “to do what we need to do to insure water for future generations, ...present findings to the Governor’s Council for review, ...and develop solutions, strategies, and regulatory goals for each of the AMA’s by 2021.”

This meeting was open to the public and, as a Prescott AMA well owner, member of CWAG (Citizens Water Advisory Group) and Save the Dells supporter, I made sure I squeaked loud and got a seat at the table on that committee. What surprised me was my neighbor and I were the only people from the quad-cities area that showed up. Now they did have call-ins and I did recognize one Prescott voice, but this is our biggest and possibly only opportunity to change the way water is managed in the Prescott AMA, including how much goes to new developments.

The next meeting of the committee is from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 and is also open to the public. What can you do? Attend if you can, call in if you can’t or write if you can’t do that. Address: Arizona Department of Water Resources, Post 2025 Committee, 1110 W. Washington St, Ste 310, Phoenix, AZ 85007, Phone: 602-771-8311.

Come on Prescott, squeak louder!

Kate Curren

Chino Valley