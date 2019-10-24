OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Squeak louder

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 9:45 p.m.

Editor:

When I was a little girl and would complain to my grandmother that she gave my cousins more cookies than me she used to say, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Squeak louder.”

October 10th the Arizona Department of Water Resources hosted its first meeting for the Governor’s Post 2025 AMA Committee. The purpose of this committee is to revisit the 1980 Ground Water Management Act and subsequent legislation, “to do what we need to do to insure water for future generations, ...present findings to the Governor’s Council for review, ...and develop solutions, strategies, and regulatory goals for each of the AMA’s by 2021.”

This meeting was open to the public and, as a Prescott AMA well owner, member of CWAG (Citizens Water Advisory Group) and Save the Dells supporter, I made sure I squeaked loud and got a seat at the table on that committee. What surprised me was my neighbor and I were the only people from the quad-cities area that showed up. Now they did have call-ins and I did recognize one Prescott voice, but this is our biggest and possibly only opportunity to change the way water is managed in the Prescott AMA, including how much goes to new developments.

The next meeting of the committee is from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 and is also open to the public. What can you do? Attend if you can, call in if you can’t or write if you can’t do that. Address: Arizona Department of Water Resources, Post 2025 Committee, 1110 W. Washington St, Ste 310, Phoenix, AZ 85007, Phone: 602-771-8311.

Come on Prescott, squeak louder!

Kate Curren

Chino Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

This 'doghouse' has truly gone to the cats
This 'doghouse' has truly gone to the cats
High play drive one ingredient for successful police dogs - and hyper family dogs!
THE MORE THINGS CHANGE... The blessings of grandparenting
Prescott AMA analysis alarms Verde leaders

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries