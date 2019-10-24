KornUkopia Calendar: Oct. 25-Nov. 2, 2019

Ongoing

Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Oct. 24-26 and Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, Prescott Center for the Arts Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $17 for youth. www.pca-az.net.

Ghost Talk, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26 and Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Prescott Center for the Arts Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $10. www.pca-az.net.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Edie,” 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Thursday, Oct. 25 and 31; 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 28 and 30, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Oct. 25

Shangai Jazz – Jessica Fichot, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E Sheldon St, Prescott, From the classic to the cutting edge, the Cabaret spotlight turns to an artist whose eclectic and adventurous musical style is impossible not to enjoy.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Neon—It’s a Gas! 5 p.m., artist talk 6 p.m., Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery, building 16, 1100 E. Sheldon Street. Exhibition by neon artists.

The Who Experience, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 East Gurley St, Suite 115, Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/.

AAUW Literary Luncheon: Empowering Women Through Literature, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Community Room, building 19, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St, Prescott. $35 at www.yc.edu/aauwauthors.

Put on your Halloween costumes for photos and treats, 4 to 7 p.m., Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley Street, Prescott. 4 to 6 p.m. Tricks for Treats, 3:45 p.m. sign-up. Treats for people and pets. Costume prizes and raffle drawing at 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/WhiskersBarkery.

Halloween Happening, 5 to 7 p.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott. www.highlandscenter.org.

Pronghorn Ranch presents its 3rd annual Halloween maze, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive, Prescott Valley. Admission is two cans of food per person that will be donated to the Yavapai Food Bank. Donations will be accepted. There will be games, prizes and candy on the 31.

Movie: “His Neighbor Phil,” and opening presentation by Dr. Sam Downing about Alzheimer’s, 1:30 p.m., Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. RSVP to 928-772-6000.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D, 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Haunted Prescott, 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Rocky Horror Picture Show movie, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 East Gurley St., Suite 115, Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/. Assigned seating.

Daughters of the American Revolution Genealogical Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. http://dar.org.

Chino Valley Animal Partners Bake sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ACE Hardware, 1395 Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Contra Dance, 7 p.m. teaching, 7:30 to 10 p.m. dance, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley Street, Prescott. No partner necessary. www.Folkhappens.org.

ZooFest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Games, bounce house, maze, special animal feedings, crafts, animal encounters, special demonstrations, concessions and more. 928-778-4242 or www.heritageparkzoo.org.

Saturday Night Talk Series "An Evening of Chanting to Open the Heart." Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sedona International film Festival presents Met Live Opera – “Manon,” 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with pre-opera talks one hour before each show, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Metropolitan Opera via satellite – “Manon,” 9:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St, tickets are $24 for general admission and $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.



Sunday, Oct. 27

5th annual Costumes for Kids 5k Fun Run, 9 a.m. sign-in, 10 a.m., run/walk, Courthouse Plaza, Prescott. Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation, a nonprofit helping local foster children. The 5K Fun Run is free to all foster families and children 16-years-of-age or younger. www.yavapaiCASAforkids.org/costumes-for-kids-annual-5k. 928-308-5512.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Prescott Orchid Society, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Open to the public.



Free piano concert, 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott. 928-379-0109

Sedona International Film Festival presents “A Prayer for Compassion,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema - “Raymonda,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Monday, Oct. 28

Crochet One, Knit Too, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal Room 3rd floor.

Brain Health & Aging Well Forum, presented by AARP, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Resort, 1500 E. Highway 69 Prescott. RSVP at 1-877-926-8300 or register online at https://aarp.cvent.com/HealthyAgingPrescott.



“The Apache Wars: Historic Archaeology and the National Park Service,” 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Yavapai College Library Community Room, Building 19, Room 147, 1100 E. Sheldon, Prescott.

Sedona international Film Festival presents “Halloween Brew-Ha-Ha,” 6 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Halloween Trick-or-Treat for Little Ones, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ages 0-5.

Haunted House for Kids, 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott,145 S Arizona Ave. MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” film, 6:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott. visit www.ycpac.com. www.yc.edu/ridersread.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Growing Early Readers Workshop, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Interactive workshop for children ages 0-3 and their caregiver. Registration required at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Chino Valley coffee with cops, 8 to 9 a.m., OverFlow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Enjoy casual conversation with your local law enforcement.

Bolshoi Ballet’s “Raymonda” via satellite, 6 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $15. www.ycpac.com.

Movies at the Elks – “Hocus Pocus,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a Cash donation of any amount.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Spooky Speakeasy Halloween Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Top of the Elks Performing Arts Center, 3rd floor, 117 E. Gurley Street.

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite St. Free, all ages.

Bingo, 12 noon doors open, games start at 1:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.

Zoofari – 2019 Family Halloween Alternative, 5 to 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 North Highway 89, Chino Valley. Games, candy, activities, snacks and music. Visit nine different stations to learn that “God is Wild About You.” 928-710-3912 or Ckgillo@gmail.com.

Climate Change: Causes and Cascading Consequences, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, building 3 room 119. Presented by NAU environmental professor, Dr. Stefan Sommer.

‘BOO at the ZOO,’ 6 to 9 p.m., Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road. 928-778-4242 or www.heritageparkzoo.org.

"Year End Decluttering - Making More Room For Happiness" is a free Senior Connection presentation with Lyn Cloward, In Your Space Consulting, noon to 1 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Safe Trick or Treat, 4 to 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St.

Friday, Nov. 1

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Life or Death.”

Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Local artists, quality items, affordable, raffles, prizes, grand prize $500. Proceeds go back into the community.

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Prescott Valley Public Library free presentation on The Talking Book Library for those who are unable to read the printed word or who cannot hold a book, 1-2 p.m. in the third-floor Crystal Room.

Fridays with AZ Phil: Chris & Lena Jácome, 5 p.m., Elks Theatre Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets start at $45, www.azphil.org.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Crafternoon at the Library: Paint & Pages, 2 to 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Registration required.

Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Local artists, quality items, affordable, raffles, prizes, grand prize $500. Proceeds go back into the community.

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Parking access off Lake Shore Drive near Warren. Enjoy shopping, delicious rolls and lunch, plus pancake breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. 928-772-0460.

13th Annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 South Walkerr Road, Prescott. www.highlandscenter.org.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-771-1601, 928-848-1601 or cconboy1@cableone.net. Sponsored by Arizona Blood Services.