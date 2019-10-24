Incumbents Lamerson, Sischka face off in general election Nov. 5

The two candidates facing off in the City of Prescott’s Nov. 5 runoff share a number of similarities.

Both Jim Lamerson and Steve Sischka are longtime business owners in Prescott; both are in their late 60s/early 70s; and both have lived in Prescott for about four decades.

Look a bit closer, however, and there are a few differences as well.

Most obvious are the candidates’ length of time on the City Council. Lamerson, with 16 years behind him on the council, is running for his fifth four-year term. Sischka is finishing up his first four-year term and is seeking a second.

The two also differ on their views on the proposed water-policy changes that have been under review by the City Council since this past summer. Lamerson said he plans to vote against the policy change, while Sischka says he supports it.

Here is a closer look at both candidates:

Jim Lamerson

When it comes to development in the Granite Dells, Lamerson said, “I’ve always been behind Save the Dells.”

When The Daily Courier asked all of the council and mayoral candidates about Arizona Eco Development’s (AED) Granite Dells proposal in July, Lamerson responded: “I have not seen a completed proposal. After the Planning and Zoning Commission process, I will be (in a) better position to have or share my opinion.”

Now several months later, with the P&Z consideration yet to be scheduled, Lamerson said he would like to see even more land preserved in the Dells than the 500 acres that the Save the Dells group is pushing for.

“I’d like to see 4,000 to 7,000 acres preserved,” Lamerson said. “And I would like to use water as a bargaining chip.”

Also on the table for Lamerson is possible involvement by the Arizona State Parks Department. He said he and City Councilman Steve Blair recently invited State Parks officials to Prescott to tour the Dells area. “It was a casual conversation, but everyone seemed amicable,” he said of the meeting.

While Lamerson maintains that he has not changed his views since the Aug. 27 city primary in which Save the Dells supporter Cathey Rusing was the overwhelming winner, Lamerson said the results served as a wake-up call about what the public wants.

“There was a stark contrast between the establishment and the new person, (with voters) saying ‘Hey, we have to save the Dells,’” Lamerson said. “I haven’t changed my mind on anything, but I heard (the voters) loud and clear. It’s what we were told to do.”

That also appears to apply to the city’s proposed water-policy changes. In July, Lamerson told the Courier: “I will abide by the policy the majority of the council establishes. The policy we currently have has served the community well.”

This past week, he voiced strong concerns about the portion of the changes that would allow for providing water service outside city limits.

“I’m not a proponent of serving water outside city limits,” he said. “The way it’s proposed, I would vote against it. What we were doing has worked so well.”

Lamerson, 68, has lived in Prescott for 40 years. He owns Lamerson’s Jewelry in downtown Prescott and has an associate’s degree and vocational/graduate degree certification as certified gemologist with the American Gem Society.

Steve Sischka

Throughout the campaign, Sischka has been adamant that AED’s current proposal involving preservation of about 250 acres of Granite Dells land would not get his vote.

He repeated that this past week. “What (the developer) has proposed right now, I can’t accept,” Sischka said.

And like Lamerson, he said the results of the August primary caused him to take notice.

“Have things changed? Yeah, Cathey (Rusing) won big. I think people were sending a message – ‘We want you to listen to us.’”

Still, he stressed that the end result “has to work for everyone.”

Of the pending AED development plans, Sischka said, “It’s a negotiation. You don’t go into a negotiation saying, ‘this is the bottom line.’”

And Sischka maintains that city officials are being circumspect in the negotiations. “It’s not like we’re so hungry for growth that we’d accept anything,” he said. “If people believe we’re just sitting back and saying we’ll accept anything, they’d be dead wrong.”

But Sischka questions whether state involvement is the answer in preserving the Dells.

If the area were to become a state park, he said, “It’s not going to be the quiet little walk down the Peavine Trail. The state wants a return on investment. Be careful what you wish for; you might just get it. There’s strings attached.”

He also differs from Lamerson on the proposed water-policy changes. “I am for the new water policy,” he said. “It’s much more nimble and more realistic than the old policy.”

During past candidate forums, Sischka touted his reasonable approach to government — a sentiment he repeated this past week. “I didn’t come into this job with a gripe against the city,” he said. “To me, government’s not the enemy. I want stability in government, not tearing government down.”

Although he supports providing basic services, Sischka said quality of life is also important. During the strategic-planning process that Sischka was involved in during his first year on the council, he said, “We also looked at economic development and customer service.”

Sischka, 70, has lived in Prescott for 39 years. He is co-owner of Olsen’s for Healthy Animals and has a bachelor of business administration from the University of Portland, ’71, and a master’s of international management from Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management, ’73.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.