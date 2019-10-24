Howl-o-ween bowling fundraiser benefits AARF Animal Rescue, Oct. 26
AARF Animal Rescue presents a spooktacular Howl-o-ween bowling fundraiser at Antelope Lanes, 6301 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Costumes are optional, but you could win a prize for best costume.
Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for kids twelve and under. Price includes shoes, two raffle tickets and two hours of bowling. Register at aarfanimalrescue.org. Proceeds benefit AARF Animal Rescue.
For more information, e-mail marshall.case@gmail.com.
