HMS offers media class

Heritage Middle School is proud to offer media class to 18 talented, creative and hardworking students. Al Parnell, CTE (Career and Technical Education) teacher, is fortunate to work with these students while they learn to create, film and produce Heritage Middle School’s daily announcements.

The results of their work are the main source of information to the entire school including students, teachers, and staff.

They have also taken on the responsibilities of helping promote the school character education program, assisting with school assemblies and working with the HMS Student Council to help promote its fundraising efforts.

In addition to creating the announcements, this group of students also is the school yearbook team whose jobs include taking photos, designing the book, soliciting advertisements, marketing and selling the yearbook, as well as keeping track of the sales.

Parnell emphasized the many real-world skills that these students have quickly developed from multimedia skills, public speaking, marketing, collaboration, meeting deadlines and utilizing basic financial skills. “I often have students asking me to join the media class because it looks like fun or they like to take pictures, but they have little idea of how much work is involved.” said Parnell. “I am so proud of this group of students as they go above and beyond each and every day.”

One talented 8th grade student stated, “This class takes patience and hard work to another level.

Sometimes we have to give up lunches and stay after school but it is worth it in the long run. We all have to work together as the small class we are, and we still get it done.”

— Information provided by Heritage Middle School