OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

HMS offers media class

A team of 18 students has been creating, filming and producing Heritage Middle School’s daily announcements. (Heritage Middle School/Courtesy)

A team of 18 students has been creating, filming and producing Heritage Middle School’s daily announcements. (Heritage Middle School/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 9:12 p.m.

Heritage Middle School is proud to offer media class to 18 talented, creative and hardworking students. Al Parnell, CTE (Career and Technical Education) teacher, is fortunate to work with these students while they learn to create, film and produce Heritage Middle School’s daily announcements.

The results of their work are the main source of information to the entire school including students, teachers, and staff.

They have also taken on the responsibilities of helping promote the school character education program, assisting with school assemblies and working with the HMS Student Council to help promote its fundraising efforts.

In addition to creating the announcements, this group of students also is the school yearbook team whose jobs include taking photos, designing the book, soliciting advertisements, marketing and selling the yearbook, as well as keeping track of the sales.

Parnell emphasized the many real-world skills that these students have quickly developed from multimedia skills, public speaking, marketing, collaboration, meeting deadlines and utilizing basic financial skills.  “I often have students asking me to join the media class because it looks like fun or they like to take pictures, but they have little idea of how much work is involved.” said Parnell. “I am so proud of this group of students as they go above and beyond each and every day.” 

One talented 8th grade student stated, “This class takes patience and hard work to another level.

Sometimes we have to give up lunches and stay after school but it is worth it in the long run. We all have to work together as the small class we are, and we still get it done.”

— Information provided by Heritage Middle School

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Getting active isn't just New Year's resolution at Heritage Middle School
Prescott High students work on a keepsake for all times
STEAM class captures imaginations at Heritage Middle School
Heritage Middle School provides a smooth transition for fifth-graders
Heritage Middle School Band to play at State Fair in October

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries