OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
Officials recommend taking measures to protect lungs

Heavy smoke from burning operations on the Kaibab National Forest has made its way into Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and even as far south as Walker. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Heavy smoke from burning operations on the Kaibab National Forest has made its way into Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and even as far south as Walker. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 2:56 p.m.

Northerly winds have pushed a significant amount of smoke into the quad-cities area from prescribed burning taking place on the Kaibab National Forest just south of Williams.

In such conditions, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) recommends limiting or completely avoiding outdoor activity, according to a YCCHS news release.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality monitors indicated “Good” air quality Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24, but the visible smoke lingering in the area can easily enter lungs and irritate eyes, the release states. High concentrations of airborne particles from smoke can cause persistent cough, wheezing and physical discomfort.

People who are more sensitive to the harmful effects of smoke include those with heart or respiratory disease, young children and the elderly, the release states. Because children have smaller lungs and breathing airways, the introduction of small particles from smoke can easily congest their airways or cause irritation and inflammation. Children playing outside may have higher exposure due to the combination of their less developed lungs and their higher activity level.

Older persons can have more difficulty clearing particles from their lungs and may have underlying lung and heart conditions.

With that in mind, here are some precautions YCCHS recommends people take while smoky conditions persist:

• Use the recycle or re-circulation mode on the air conditioner in homes or cars.

• Stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

• Avoid or reduce outdoor physical exertion. Keep young children from playing outdoors.

• Keep airways moist by drinking lots of water. Breathing through a wet washcloth can also help relieve dryness.

• Contact your doctor or health care provider if you have symptoms such as chest pain or tightness, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue. This is important even for persons who think they are in good health; some may have undiagnosed lung or heart disease.

Fire officials have reported that the burning operations to the north will end Thursday and that smoky conditions should clear up in the coming days.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Caring for the forest - and people's health
COPD sufferers brace for winter
Weathering COPD during the wheezing season
How to reduce breathing-related health risks
Editorial: Prescribed burns can cause discomfort, but are vital for safety

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries