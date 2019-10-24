OFFERS
Gov. Ducey calls for Petersen resignation; asks for procedure to oust elected county official when necessary

Utah Assistant Attorney General Dan Strong talks about the case against Paul D. Petersen during a news conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Petersen is charged with human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud. (Jeremy Harmon/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Utah Assistant Attorney General Dan Strong talks about the case against Paul D. Petersen during a news conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Petersen is charged with human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud. (Jeremy Harmon/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 9:11 p.m.

GOODYEAR — Arizona needs some sort of law or procedure to oust elected county officials as necessary, Gov. Doug Ducey said earlier this week.

But the governor does not favor turning some of these offices into appointed positions.

Ducey repeated his call on Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen to resign following his arrest stemming from his operation of an international adoption business.

He faces charges in Arizona of defrauding the state by having pregnant women who were willing to give up their babies flown from the Marshall Islands to Arizona and then enrolling them in the state’s Medicaid program. There are similar charges pending in Arkansas and Utah, as well as federal charges of human smuggling.

Petersen remains in federal custody, meaning he has not been to his county office since the indictments were announced earlier this month.

There is a state law which allows county supervisors to suspend the assessor — and the treasurer — for “defalcation or neglect of duty.’’ The former refers to misappropriation of funds which is not an issue; the latter could be a factor if Petersen does not show up at work.

Even that law, however, has limits, the most notable being that any suspension can last only 120 days unless there is a move to remove that person based on a criminal conviction.

“I have called on Paul Petersen to resign,’’ Ducey said Tuesday. “The people’s business, of course, needs to be done.’’

There are remedies in law when the person at the center of a probe is a state official. That includes the ability of the Legislature to impeach the governor or any other statewide elected official as well as all Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and superior court judges.

And lawmakers themselves are subject to expulsion by their colleagues. There is, however, no similar remedy for county elected officials.

“What happened to Paul Petersen is a real anomaly in terms of municipal government,’’ Ducey said. “There likely should be a remedy in the law to fix a situation like this.’’

The governor had no specific idea of how best to do that.

“I think there’s a couple of different ways to solve it,’’ he said.

“It’s probably best done with some coordination between state, municipal and city people talking about what a remedy would be in this type of once-in-a-generation type situation,’’ Ducey continued. “But it is a situation we have to address.’’

CRAFTING BILL

A three-term state lawmaker is now crafting legislation to allow county supervisors to oust a sitting assessor or treasurer if that person is indicted.

The proposal by Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, would require a two-thirds vote of the board to fire either official. That amounts to four supervisors in counties with five-member boards and two out of three in other counties.

But the measure could run into trouble with some of his colleagues, as it would be a simple indictment — and no requirement of a conviction — to invoke the removal process.

“I believe in innocent until proven guilty,’’ said Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, who chairs the Senate Government Committee.

Farnsworth questioned the whole concept of removing someone who has been elected by the public based solely on an indictment, which is nothing more than a formal charge or accusation, generally of a serious crime.

That’s also the concern of Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, who chairs the House Government Committee, who pointed out the nature of grand jury proceedings that result in indictments.

“I’m a bit uneasy about throwing somebody out of an office based upon a judicial proceeding in which the accused or his lawyer conceivably had no ability to defend themselves,’’ he said, noting that all the evidence at that stage comes from prosecutors.

And even Kern acknowledged that using indictment as a trigger for a vote of the supervisors may be a bit much.

“An indictment might be a little too lax as far as removal from office,’’ he told Capitol Media Services. “I might want to tighten that up and make it an actual conviction.’’

