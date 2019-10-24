GM Jeff Feld aims to bring experience, passion for basketball to NAZ Suns

PRESCOTT VALLEY — For a guy who didn’t play high school basketball, being general manager for the NBA G League’s Northern Arizona Suns was likely not a booth Jeff Feld visited on career day as a teenager.

Especially considering the Denver, Colorado, native mostly played football in his youth years.

“I never even liked basketball or really cared for it until my freshman year of high school,” Feld admitted, adding his parents were forced to deny him the chance to play under Friday night lights entering freshman season.

“I had to stop when I got to high school because I hadn’t grown yet and my parents didn’t want me getting hurt,” Feld said with a smile.

Thus, a different path came into focus thanks to his big brother, who attended Kansas, a school known for its basketball.

“Basketball is a religion there,” Feld said, adding he became a huge Jayhawks fan and brought to light a passion for hoops inside of him he never knew existed.

“I wanted to go somewhere [college] that had a good basketball team,” said Feld, who followed a long line of family members including his father, mother, aunt and a few cousins, to attend the University of Arizona in Tucson.

It was there Feld was hired to work as a manager for the Wildcats basketball team under Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson.

“It was a dream come true. It was pretty much a full time job,” Feld said. “I was thrown into the video room right away, learned how to cut film. I worked out players, rebounding and was part of every practice. I dove right into it. As the years went on, my role grew.”

After Olson retired, Feld worked for Kevin O’Neill, Russ Pennell and finally, during his senior year, current Wildcats head coach Sean Miller.

In 2010, Feld graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, but stayed on two more seasons under Miller as the assistant director of operations until he joined the front office for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2012.

He spent much of his time scouting and was the basketball operations coordinator when the Cavaliers won the NBA championship in 2016. Feld was also the assistant general manager for the Canton Charge of the G League the same year.

Finally, from 2016 to 2018, Feld was hired to be the manager of basketball operations for the G League’s Windy City Bulls, an expansion franchise at the time.

Feld said he worked with “tremendous” people in Chicago and Cleveland, despite the differences in both organizations.

So when he was tapped in September as Northern Arizona’s fourth general manager in as many seasons, Feld knew he had a lot to offer and a lot of work to do for the Suns’ franchise in Prescott Valley.

“My hope is, with my experience in both places, being able to reflect on what worked well, what didn’t work, what I want to improve upon … How we can utilize the resources we have and take advantage of everything that James [Jones, Phoenix general manager] and Robert [Sarver, Phoenix owner] have given us, and try to make the best out of the situation, which I think has a lot of potential,” Feld said.

And since success isn’t always measured in wins, playoff appearances and championships in the G League, Feld is comfortable with the alternative: Getting call ups.

“Sometimes, you can define success by having two or three guys called up off your roster, and that might lead to more losses for your team. But the whole point of the G League is to get guys called up and to get them opportunities,” Feld said.

The Suns, which have gone 22-28 (2016-17), 23-27 (2017-18) and 12-38 (2018-19) during their first three seasons in Prescott Valley, have seen eight players called up to the NBA during that stretch.

“While your fans might not want to see that. They don’t want to see your best players plucked by other teams, but it is an indication that you’re doing things right,” Feld said.

Feld said there’s going to be a lot this season that fans can connect to with this Suns club, including a true extension of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns just 90 miles south of Prescott Valley.

“We’re going to have players with us on assignment, they’ll be exciting, and fans will be able to see them grown every day, every game. … Hopefully, there will be more consistency with our roster. And with the No. 1 pick, and the affiliate players, we’ll hopefully be more competitive,” Feld said, adding later, “I think it will be a fun team. … Hopefully it does lead to the playoffs, because we all want to win.”

So why was Northern Arizona a good fit for Feld? The 31-year-old newly minted general manager said “vision” was the biggest factor.

“Having the opportunity to come in and have an impact on the development of Suns players, but also potentially bring in talent around the G League,” Feld said. “Or have an eye on different guys from around the league as potential roster players. Guys you can take chances on. At the end of the day, what really sold me was James’ [Jones] vision and the opportunity here.”

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.