At a Glance: Enjoy Halloween at the Zoo

Enjoy Halloween at the Zoo

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is putting on its “BOO at the ZOO from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday night Oct. 31. Trick or treat and bring a flashlight to see the nocturnal animals come out after the sun goes down.

Admission is $5 for Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary members and $8 for nonmembers. Children 3 and younger are free.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is located at 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott. For more information, call 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.

Run in your Halloween costume

Yavapai Casa for Kids Foundation is holding its annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run. The one mile walk/run around downtown Prescott blends the spirit of community, family and facetiousness with the essence of philanthropy with all proceeds from the event benefitting youth in foster care under the jurisdiction of the Prescott court.

Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at courthouse plaza, the event has music, free pizza to runners, games, vendor booths, costume contests and prizes. Registration is $25 for adults, $135 for a team of eight and free for ages 16 and younger and foster and kinship families.

For more information or to register, visit www.yavapaicasaforkids.org/costumes-for-kids-annual-5k.

See the opera via satellite

Yavapai College’s Satellite Series continues with more of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD featuring “Manon” at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.



The show features the soprano Lisette Oropesa starring as the title character, a tragic beauty who years for the finer things in life and tenor Michael Fabiano as Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing.

Admission for the show is $24 for general admission and $20 for seniors, available online at www.ycpac.com.

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St.

Celebrate Halloween in Chino Valley

Head to Memory Park in Chino Valley, located at Palomino Road and N. Road 1 West, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 for the free 21st annual Trick or Treating in Memory Park event.

A family friendly event, Trick or Treating in Memory Park features lots of candy as well as allergy-free treats, a fire show by Pyroklectic, a Zombie Zone and food trucks.

For more information, call the Town of Chino Valley Recreation Department at 928-636-9780.