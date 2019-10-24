Georgia town bets on giant bushy chicken to attract tourists
FITZGERALD, Ga. — Why did the tourists cross the road? One south Georgia town hopes it will be to see a giant bushy chicken statue.
Fitzgerald Mayor Jim Puckett tells local news outlets that the town is building the world’s largest chicken topiary, a 62-foot (19-meter) steel-framed chicken with plants growing on it.
Wild Burmese chickens have long roamed Fitzgerald. Puckett aims to leverage that reputation to draw tourists.
He says: “They want to see chickens, so we’re going to show them a chicken.”
The city is spending $150,000 on the topiary, designed to top the 56-foot (17-meter) tall steel “Big Chicken” at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Marietta.
Puckett says the Fitzgerald topiary could even include an apartment for overnight rentals and an observation deck. It should be ready by year’s end.
