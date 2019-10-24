OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Mohave – Week 10
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain football players look to the sideline for a play Oct. 11, 2019. The Bears travel to Mohave in the final regular season game of the 2019 season Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Bradshaw Mountain football players look to the sideline for a play Oct. 11, 2019. The Bears travel to Mohave in the final regular season game of the 2019 season Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 11:21 p.m.

Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Mohave Thunderbirds — Week 10

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Bullhead City, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain — Chuck Moller (16-14, 3rd season); Mingus — Rudy Olvera (14-34, 5th Season).

Records: Mohave (3-5, 2-2 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (4-5, 2-3 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Mohave — The Thunderbirds were absolutely demolished by No. 15 Prescott 56-0. Not much else to say; Bradshaw Mountain —The Bears had their way against a struggling Mingus team as they won 64-7. For perspective, Mohave narrowly defeated Mingus 29-28 back on Oct. 4. However, Mohave also defeated Flagstaff, which Bradshaw Mountain lost to 20-0 also on Oct. 4.

Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 75, Mohave 13 (Oct. 19, 2018, in Prescott Valley)

The Setting: With the Bears ranked 29th and the Thunderbirds ranked 32nd in the 4A Power Points Rankings, their chances to make the state playoffs are pretty slim. This will very likely be the Bears’ last game this season while Mohave still has one more against Lee Williams next week. Ending the season on a high note is the best both these teams could ask for at this point.

Players to Watch: Mohave – Jr. QB Elias Resendez, Jr. RB Ryan Porter, Jr. RB Marc Hightower ; Bradshaw Mountain – Jr. QB Josh Grant; Sr. RB Titus King; Sr. WR Alex Cabral; Sr. LB Noah Shaver; Sr. LB Daniel Gobiel; Jr. DL Mason Stultz;

Weather: 77 degrees at kickoff, clear, 9% humidity, 11 mph N, sunset at 5:53 p.m.

