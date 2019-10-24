Gameday Glance: #15 Prescott at Lee Williams – Week 10

Gameday Glance: #15 Prescott Badgers at Lee Williams Volunteers – Week 10

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Kingman, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter at @TheEditorDesk for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (39-20, 6th season); Lee Williams – Patrick O’Boyle (3-4, 1st season)

Records: Prescott (5-3, 3-1 Grand Canyon); Lee Williams (3-4, 1-3 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott – Ethan Pena ran 13 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Dellin Boyd threw for another and the Badgers scored 28 unanswered points in the first quarter to beat Mohave 56-0 on senior night; Lee Williams – The Volunteers surrendered 344 yards on the ground to Coconino, including Zach Bennett’s 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-0 loss to the Panthers, which claimed the Grand Canyon region title with the victory.

Last Meeting: Prescott 41, Lee Williams 6 (Oct. 19, 2018, in Prescott)

The Setting: With the Grand Canyon region title out of reach, Prescott looks to get any win it can to better its position in the AIA power point rankings for the 4A state playoffs. As of Friday, the Badgers sit at No. 15, but with three 4A teams (Salpointe Catholic, Saguaro, Canyon del Oro) likely in the mix for the open division playoff, the Badgers could move to No. 12. And with potentially two region champions sitting outside the Top 16 claiming a spot, Prescott needs to keep winning.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. LB/RB Sam Giordan; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Lee Williams – Sr. RB Wesley Boyd; Jr. WR Kameron Toms; Sr. LB Luigi Garibaldi;

Weather: 63 degrees at kickoff, clear, 13% humidity, 8 mph NE, sunset at 5:50 p.m.