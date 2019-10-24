Gallery Guide: Oct. 25, 2019

Fourth Friday Art Walk

Friday, Oct. 25, is Prescott’s Fourth Friday Art Walk and it is free.

Participating galleries will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and you can meet the artists, enjoy food, libations, have fun and be cool.

With numerous galleries, wineries and brew pubs taking part, there are a variety of works meant to appeal to everyone featuring established and emerging local artists with works ranging from regional and international photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, wood vessels and wearable art.

For more information, visit www.artthe4th.com.

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.



Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Patricia Tyser Carberry – “Handmade Glass Beads and Felt” through Nov. 20.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.



Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables and new work by bronze artist and longtime Prescottonian, John Skurja.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main Gallery, “Holiday Celebrations runs through Dec. 21, with featured artist Judy Lewis.” Work by Ans Taylor in Spotlight One through Oct. 28. “Two Women, Two Perspectives” in Spotlight Two through Nov. 11.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Walk on the Wild Side” through Feb. 23. “The Life of Cynthia Rigden” through Jan. 19.

t Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Day of the Dead” through Nov. 1.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. Prescott's 4th Friday Art Walk at 'Tis: Reception for Jo Manginelli, Deborah Salazar and Judith Skinner of "The Artists' Attic 2019" fame and the artists of "The Inaugural Assemblage and Collage Exhibit" 5:00 - 7:00 PM

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com.

Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.