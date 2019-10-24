Friday Catchall: It is Pres-kit, the family told England

The Friday Catchall:

• PRES-KIT – It is one of the long-running controversies here. How is “Prescott” pronounced: is it Pres-cott or Pres-kit?

When you want to know the true answer, get it from the source.

In this case, local historian Melissa Ruffner — daughter to the late matriarch and longtime historian of Prescott, Elisabeth Ruffner — in the early 1990s visited the William Hickling Prescott House at 54 Beacon St. in Boston.

She specifically asked the then-president of the Colonial Dames of America, which operates the house, how the Prescott family pronounced their name.

Melissa visited me this week, continuing her mother’s task of keeping me on the straight and narrow and well-fed with tidbits of local history.

When people took on surnames, she told me, we called ourselves by the son of … such as Anderson or Adamson, or by what they did … Baker, Miller, Smith, or by where we lived. For example, “Endecott was the end cottage in a village. And, Prescott, which is English, was the priest’s cottage in a village,” Melissa said. “The family had the name of Prescott, pronounced in the English way, as they came from England to the colonies. In England, it’s still pronounced Prescott (Pres-cott).”

However, during the Revolutionary War, “the family decided to change the pronunciation of their name to ‘Pres-kit,’” Melissa said, pointing out it is “not like biscuit.”

They changed the way they pronounce it, “Pres-kit (but still spelled Prescott), finishing off sharply on the end, to show they were siding with the colonists, against the strongest power in the world at that time,” she said, noting they could have been brought up on charges of treason, for making such a public announcement.

So putting aside local lore, watercooler talk, cocktail party sources, and even prior stories in this newspaper, I am siding with Melissa. It is not how you or I think Prescott should be pronounced, it is a family thing.

• THE NAME – On May 30, 1864, Territorial Secretary Richard C. McCormick held a town meeting for the purpose of selecting the official name of the townsite. Early Prescott had been known as “Granite City” by the miners, and then “Goodwin City,” in honor of the governor. “Audubon” was suggested, as was “Aztlan,” under the mistaken impression that Indian ruins in the area were of Aztec origin.

McCormick had brought quite a library to the territory, among it was William H. Prescott’s “The History of the Conquest of Mexico,” from which he suggested “Prescott.”

The Arizona Miner newspaper reported that the name was accepted because Prescott “was a good citizen, a true patriot, with industry, perseverance under difficulty, amiability of character and love of country; all should make us proud to have his name associated with a settlement for which we have faith to believe there is to be a prosperous future.”

And, yes, Prescott died in 1858, six years before the town — which bears his mispronounced name — was established. (Adapted from “Prescott: A Pictorial History,” by Melissa Ruffner.)

But why? “Prescott was well known back in the Northeast, and McCormick was a politician,” Melissa said. “He knew that this would indicate to people, that it wasn’t just a flash in the pan; this was going to be a substantial town, that’s why he suggested the name Prescott.”

• LITTLE FACTS – Here are some little items you can use to amaze your friends:

Prescott is the only territorial capital in the history of the US that was created where there was no town. The reason? The Walker Party had come here and discovered gold.

Many of the men who were listed on the first “census” here were from the South, but the Union — remember this was 1863 — wanted the gold that the Walker Party found.

And, finally, the one I love the most. We hear our downtown called a square and a plaza. It is not a square. On a page in Melissa’s book, where I quoted McCormick and the Miner, is a diagram of the downtown. Printed, clear as day on one block (the shape of a rectangle) is: “Plaza.”

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): The Rocky Horror Picture Show (movie) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Elks Theatre, 117 East Gurley St., Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/.

