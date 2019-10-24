OFFERS
Flores: Find a way to smile to beat seasonal depression

By Britt Flores, Courier Columnist | bfloreswrites
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 8:45 p.m.

It’s another brilliant week as we edge closer and closer to the holidays. For some, this is a bustling time of year, filled with laughter, joy, the warmth of family and snuggles with loved ones. For others, the holidays can be a time of feeling financially strained, isolated and each year depression and suicides climb the charts as people forget how to hope and how to care for themselves.

Self-care doesn’t mandate we stuff the “ugly” feelings inside. Self-care asks us to confront ourselves, to love ourselves and be present in the truth of our emotions. Self-care also asks us to NOT wallow in destructive behavior masquerading as “me time” — a good rule of thumb is, if you are hating yourself in the morning, odds are your behavior in the name of “self-care” the night before, didn’t feed your soul.

Nourishing your soul is important, especially during the holiday season when we focus on our family and friends. Having trouble remembering how to be happy? Think back to what you enjoyed doing when you were a child. Did you read? Did you create or build? There are plenty of ways to translate our adolescent inspirations into creative, healthy, adult activities without feeling like a product of arrested development. It’s often that engaging in activities which made you happy when you were younger activates feelings of joy and happiness. These stolen moments in time help stimulate the “happy” parts of the brain and work as tugboats to pull the average “depressed and stressed” adult out of depressive states and get them smiling again.

Getting outdoors is also a HUGE antidote for the “holiday drearies.” Here in our hometown we are surrounded by the most gorgeous scenery! We have lakes, mountains, hiking and biking trails, beautiful restaurants and cafes to sit and enjoy creekside views … the list goes on! They say the average human needs 2 hours of sunlight per day in fresh air to function happily. Two hours!!! For those of us who work, it’s often difficult to get that kind of time with nature, but even taking a 20-minute walk twice a day will help your mood tremendously. There are labor laws in place to make sure people get the appropriate breaks they need — Take advantage of the fresh, cool air while you can! Get out there before it’s too cold. Take your lunch outside, take a coffee break outside, you get the idea! You’ll thank yourself for the fresh air and often “fresh perspective” that gazing at our gorgeous atmosphere will give you.

Lastly, even though this is a hard one, connect. Connect with groups, people you know, regulars at coffee shops, your local bank teller — try to engage in conversation with humans. Now I’m not encouraging you to be creepy or lecherous about it, however, engaging in polite conversation with actual humans will help you stay connected to the normal and good parts of being alive. Too often we are isolated by our own design. We work from home, get meals delivered, send texts instead of emails or even (gasp) letters. Humans are made to connect with each other. It is what brings us out of our heads and creates healthy, happy emotions for a balanced existence. Don’t know where to talk to someone? Go order a coffee from Dutch Brothers. Those people are TRAINED to make you uncomfortable and get out of your shell and talk to them. My hat is off to those teenagers, because public speaking is terrifying enough, but to engage in “chit-chat” with strangers every transaction? SCARY! Be brave — talk to people.

Remember dear readers, no matter how desolate things seem, seasonal depression is a season, it’s not “forever” and often, simply getting yourself smiling again, even over something small, is a step towards happiness.

