OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 5:51 p.m.

photo

GRANVILLE by Universal Homes in Prescott Valley is Northern Arizona’s most successful new home community. The GRANVILLE community enjoys over 2,200 home owners moving in over the last 18 years.

The community has 2 community centers with fitness centers, meeting rooms, swimming pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball and pickle ball courts. In addition, the community offers a dog park and boat/RV storage lot, hiking and biking trails, open space/park areas and homeowner’s participation in a variety of clubs and organizations furthering their interests. You will also find the Granville Elementary School within the confines of the master plan as well as the Findlay Toyota Center, Town Hall and major shopping areas within 2 miles of the community.

photo

Universal Homes offers a choice of 24 different single level floor plans and the convenience of viewing 15 furnished model homes. Home sizes range from 1,222 sq. ft . to 3,066 sq. ft . Base pricing runs between $230,900 to $429,400. For very affordable lot premiums, a buyer may select homesites that have views, are culdesacs or oversize lots. GRANVILLE by Universal Homes is unmatched in offering buyers all the features of the community at an aff ordable monthly home owner

photo

association fee of $49.50.

For additional information, please call the GRANVILLE office/model center at 928-759-3330 or visit us at universalhomesaz.com.

Shown With Optional Front Landscaping & some upgrades

$415,900 Base Price

Information office and models are located at 5420 N. Dolan Court, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

New Home sales at GRANVILLE are handled by Robert E. Lockman, Inc

Broker Robert Lockman 602-397-6588

UNIVERSAL HOMES AT GRANVILLE

Universal Homes Sales Center 928-759-3330

Robert E. Lockman, Inc. Robert Lockman - Broker

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 350 new home sites.
Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 350 new home sites.
Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 350 new home sites.
Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 350 new home sites.
Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 115 new home sites.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries