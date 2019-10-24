Cougars thump Spartans to end regular season

CHINO VALLEY — The usually suspects came out to play as Angel Sanchez and Irving Vedolla each scored twice to lead Chino Valley boys soccer past Northland Prep 5-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the last match of the 2019 regular season, which meant it was also senior night at Cougar Stadium. While the Cougars only have six seniors on their 21-man roster, Vedolla is one of them as he and Sanchez were the reasons why they were up big in the first half.

“I think a lot of it is during practice. We’re always so happy to be next to each other as teammates and I think that plays a big part of it,” Vedolla said on his chemistry with Sanchez as the two have combined for 19 goals this season.

Northland Prep. certainly had the speed to keep pace with Chino Valley but when it came to possession, Chino Valley clearly had the edge. The Cougars’ ability to maintain possession and create chances up top kept the Spartans on their back foot most of the way.

Sanchez struck first as he maneuvered around several defenders inside the area and poked the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 Cougar lead. Vedolla followed up after he smacked a low shot straight to the Northland Prep keeper. However, what should’ve been a routine save for the keeper turned into a blunder as he bobbled the ball into goal.

Nursing a comfortable 2-0 lead, Sanchez bagged his second when he hammered one in from the top of the 18-yard box. But like the old saying goes, whatever Sanchez could do, Vedolla could do better.

Junior midfielder Gabe Castillo made a nice run down the right flank and after shielding the ball from multiple defenders, he laid it off to an open Vedolla, who one-timed a 20-yarder right into the top shelf. This gave the Cougars a 4-0 lead and essentially put the game on ice even though it was still the first half.

As the offense had its fun up top, the Cougars’ backline of senior Ethan Addy, sophomore Ravi Holladay, sophomore Ricardo Juarez-Flores and senior Jesus Ayala helped the team to its ninth shutout on the season. Juarez-Flores capped off the regular-season finale as he slotted away a shot for the second half’s only goal.

While the scoreboard reads a different story, Chino Valley’s forward-thinking coach Todd Carey said there are still things the team needs to clean up before playoffs. Nevertheless, Carey still applauds the Cougars’ progress this season.

“We got a lot of stuff to work on. We always do but just like I told the boys, I’m very proud of them for the season,” Carey said. “We’re relatively young. We’re starting seven sophomores, two juniors and two seniors as our normal lineup. So I do feel like we’re young and we get shaky at times, but we’re making progress.”

PLAYOFF PICTURE

If the rankings hold, Chino Valley (14-2, 5-1 Central) will be the No. 3 seed for the eight-team 2A State Tournament and would play No. 6 Show Low in the first round. The Cougars defeated Show Low 2-0 during the season opener back on Sept. 4.

The rest of the field includes No. 1 Blue Ridge, No. 2 Bisbee, No. 4 Camp Verde, No. 5 St. Johns, No. 7 Snowflake and No. 8 Wilcox. The Cougars’ two losses this season were to Blue Ridge and Camp Verde.

INJURY REPORT

Sophomore forward Orlando Santoyo, who is Chino Valley’s leading scorer with 15 goals, has been out with a hip injury. However, Carey said he is hopeful to have him back in time for state.

UP NEXT

The first round of the 2A State Tournament will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. The higher seed will have home-field advantage.

“I see us moving forward. I’m excited to get in the playoffs and see how we look and see how we do,” Carey said. “We should get some good competition in our first-round game and seeing how it all works from there … It’ll be tough for us but we have a good team and have the potential to play with anybody in the state.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.