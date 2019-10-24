OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cougars thump Spartans to end regular season
Prep Soccer

Chino Valley forward Irving Vedolla (7) celebrates after scoring his first goal in the Couagrs’ 5-0 win over Northland Prep on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Chino Valley’s Cougar Stadium. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Chino Valley forward Irving Vedolla (7) celebrates after scoring his first goal in the Couagrs’ 5-0 win over Northland Prep on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Chino Valley’s Cougar Stadium. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 12:26 a.m.

CHINO VALLEY — The usually suspects came out to play as Angel Sanchez and Irving Vedolla each scored twice to lead Chino Valley boys soccer past Northland Prep 5-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the last match of the 2019 regular season, which meant it was also senior night at Cougar Stadium. While the Cougars only have six seniors on their 21-man roster, Vedolla is one of them as he and Sanchez were the reasons why they were up big in the first half.

Photo Gallery

102319 Northland Prep At Chino Valley

“I think a lot of it is during practice. We’re always so happy to be next to each other as teammates and I think that plays a big part of it,” Vedolla said on his chemistry with Sanchez as the two have combined for 19 goals this season.

Northland Prep. certainly had the speed to keep pace with Chino Valley but when it came to possession, Chino Valley clearly had the edge. The Cougars’ ability to maintain possession and create chances up top kept the Spartans on their back foot most of the way.

Sanchez struck first as he maneuvered around several defenders inside the area and poked the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 Cougar lead. Vedolla followed up after he smacked a low shot straight to the Northland Prep keeper. However, what should’ve been a routine save for the keeper turned into a blunder as he bobbled the ball into goal.

Nursing a comfortable 2-0 lead, Sanchez bagged his second when he hammered one in from the top of the 18-yard box. But like the old saying goes, whatever Sanchez could do, Vedolla could do better.

Junior midfielder Gabe Castillo made a nice run down the right flank and after shielding the ball from multiple defenders, he laid it off to an open Vedolla, who one-timed a 20-yarder right into the top shelf. This gave the Cougars a 4-0 lead and essentially put the game on ice even though it was still the first half.

As the offense had its fun up top, the Cougars’ backline of senior Ethan Addy, sophomore Ravi Holladay, sophomore Ricardo Juarez-Flores and senior Jesus Ayala helped the team to its ninth shutout on the season. Juarez-Flores capped off the regular-season finale as he slotted away a shot for the second half’s only goal.

While the scoreboard reads a different story, Chino Valley’s forward-thinking coach Todd Carey said there are still things the team needs to clean up before playoffs. Nevertheless, Carey still applauds the Cougars’ progress this season.

“We got a lot of stuff to work on. We always do but just like I told the boys, I’m very proud of them for the season,” Carey said. “We’re relatively young. We’re starting seven sophomores, two juniors and two seniors as our normal lineup. So I do feel like we’re young and we get shaky at times, but we’re making progress.”

PLAYOFF PICTURE

If the rankings hold, Chino Valley (14-2, 5-1 Central) will be the No. 3 seed for the eight-team 2A State Tournament and would play No. 6 Show Low in the first round. The Cougars defeated Show Low 2-0 during the season opener back on Sept. 4.

The rest of the field includes No. 1 Blue Ridge, No. 2 Bisbee, No. 4 Camp Verde, No. 5 St. Johns, No. 7 Snowflake and No. 8 Wilcox. The Cougars’ two losses this season were to Blue Ridge and Camp Verde.

INJURY REPORT

Sophomore forward Orlando Santoyo, who is Chino Valley’s leading scorer with 15 goals, has been out with a hip injury. However, Carey said he is hopeful to have him back in time for state.

UP NEXT

The first round of the 2A State Tournament will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. The higher seed will have home-field advantage.

“I see us moving forward. I’m excited to get in the playoffs and see how we look and see how we do,” Carey said. “We should get some good competition in our first-round game and seeing how it all works from there … It’ll be tough for us but we have a good team and have the potential to play with anybody in the state.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries