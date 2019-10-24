Corridor Calendar: Week of Oct. 25, 2019

CORDES LAKES

NOTE: Cordes Lakes Community Center is not holding trunk or treat this year. The Community Church on Stagecoach will host it this year.

SPRING VALLEY

Shenanigans will be held at Spring Valley Library today, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. Come in to enjoy crafts, conversation and more. Bring your own project or join in another’s.



Enjoy the fun and entertainment at Western Day on Oct. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. Fireside Bluegrass Band will play from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by prizes for best western costumes. Lunch is provided by the church. Western games for all ages. For information call 928-379-0939. The church is located at 13955 S. Spring Lane.

Movie Night is sponsored by Friends of the Library and is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the High School Cafeteria. Refreshments are available for purchase. Bring a chair or cushion. This month’s movie is “Maleficent.”

MAYER

Balance Class is Oct. 29 at 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. This is presented by NACOG and runs until Nov. 19. The class improves your balance, helps prevent falls, and shows how to get up, if you do fall.



Coney Island Night at Mayer Meals on Wheels, has been discontinued due to low participation and cooler weather.

Nov. 5 is Meals On Wheels Special Luncheon. Enjoy your served dinner, tablecloths and conversation with friends.



Knit & Crochet Group is now meeting at Mayer Meals on Wheels every Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy the company of others or if you are a beginner, get the help you need to create your item.

Thanksgiving Dinner and Pie Auction will take place Nov. 27 with dinner at 11:30 a.m. and auction immediately following at about 12:30 p.m. Bid on your favorite pies for no baking for Thanksgiving Day. The drawing for the Cracker Barrel Gift Certificate will be done at the auction.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the thrift store.

WEEKLY EVENTS - CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take out.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Spring Valley HOA meets at the Community Church the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.



MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.