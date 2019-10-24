Come celebrate fall at Zoofest, Oct. 26-27

Come celebrate fall at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary's Zoofest, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27.

Enjoy the maze, games, bounce house, concessions, animal encounters, special animal feedings and more!

Support the Yavapai Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation to receive $1 off admission. Limit $1 off per person.

For more information, visit the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary Facebook page or visit HeritageParkZoo.org.

