Come celebrate fall at Zoofest, Oct. 26-27
Come celebrate fall at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary's Zoofest, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27.
Enjoy the maze, games, bounce house, concessions, animal encounters, special animal feedings and more!
Support the Yavapai Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation to receive $1 off admission. Limit $1 off per person.
For more information, visit the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary Facebook page or visit HeritageParkZoo.org.
