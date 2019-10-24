OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Celebrate Day of the Dead at The Smoki
All about celebrating life, executive director says

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 7:10 p.m.

photo

Celebrate the Day of the Dead a little earlier than usual with the Smoki Museuem’s Dia de los Muertos celebration Sunday, Oct. 27.

“We celebrate it on the closest Sunday to the actual Day of the Dead unless it falls after, and so that’s kind of what happens this year,” said Smoki Museum Executive Director Cindy Gresser. “We try to hold it on a Sunday after church so that a lot of our Latino community and Hispanic communities can participate.”

This year, the actual date for Dia de los Muertos is Friday, Nov. 1, which would make the celebration the following Sunday a little late, Gresser said. It does fall on a Sunday next year, she said.

The celebration, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is all about celebration of culture, Gresser said. These cultural traditions have been prevalent in the community and the area for hundreds if not thousands of years, she said. To celebrate it, and to do it in the right way, is a joy and a pleasure for all of the staff at the Smoki Museum, Gresser said.

photo

Sunday’s celebration will include mariachis, traditional Mexican dancers, nonstop entertainment on the stage, a procession into the cemetery, placing flowers upon graves, a good time, great food and alcohol, she said. It’s all about commemorating the life of the people you’ve lost and bringing them back into your life in a good way, Gresser said.

“Remembering all the good times, remembering the good things that you shared together and the love that you had for that person,” she said. “Day of the Dead is really day full of love.”

None of the gruesome or gory aspects that Halloween is known for come into play when it comes to Day of the Dead, Gresser said. Rather, it’s all symbolism that’s deeply rooted within faith and culture, she said.

For more information about the Smoki Museum’s Dia De los Muertos celebration, call the museum at 928-445-1230. The Smoki Museum is located at 147 N. Arizona Ave.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Live it up on Day of the Dead: Celebration to feature music, altars, procession
Smoki Museum honors day of the dead Sunday
Dia de los muertos
Day of the Dead altar at Smoki honors Hotshots
Day of the Dead: Annual event brings hundreds to Smoki

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries