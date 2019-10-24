Celebrate Day of the Dead at The Smoki

Celebrate the Day of the Dead a little earlier than usual with the Smoki Museuem’s Dia de los Muertos celebration Sunday, Oct. 27.



“We celebrate it on the closest Sunday to the actual Day of the Dead unless it falls after, and so that’s kind of what happens this year,” said Smoki Museum Executive Director Cindy Gresser. “We try to hold it on a Sunday after church so that a lot of our Latino community and Hispanic communities can participate.”

This year, the actual date for Dia de los Muertos is Friday, Nov. 1, which would make the celebration the following Sunday a little late, Gresser said. It does fall on a Sunday next year, she said.

The celebration, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is all about celebration of culture, Gresser said. These cultural traditions have been prevalent in the community and the area for hundreds if not thousands of years, she said. To celebrate it, and to do it in the right way, is a joy and a pleasure for all of the staff at the Smoki Museum, Gresser said.

Sunday’s celebration will include mariachis, traditional Mexican dancers, nonstop entertainment on the stage, a procession into the cemetery, placing flowers upon graves, a good time, great food and alcohol, she said. It’s all about commemorating the life of the people you’ve lost and bringing them back into your life in a good way, Gresser said.

“Remembering all the good times, remembering the good things that you shared together and the love that you had for that person,” she said. “Day of the Dead is really day full of love.”

None of the gruesome or gory aspects that Halloween is known for come into play when it comes to Day of the Dead, Gresser said. Rather, it’s all symbolism that’s deeply rooted within faith and culture, she said.

For more information about the Smoki Museum’s Dia De los Muertos celebration, call the museum at 928-445-1230. The Smoki Museum is located at 147 N. Arizona Ave.