Boston Public Library holds wedding giveaway
BOSTON — The Boston Public Library, one of the city’s most historic institutions, is giving four lucky couples the chance to exchange marriage vows for free inside its venerable halls.
The library’s wedding giveaway announced this week is a celebration of the McKim Building’s 125th anniversary.
The wedding package at the Central Library in Copley Square includes a pre-ceremony breakfast, bouquets and boutonnieres, music, photography, an overnight stay at the Westin Copley Place, and ceremonies officiated by a Justice of the Peace.
The ceremonies for up to 10 guests will be held Feb. 2 while the library is closed to the public.
The online-only registration period for the randomly selected wedding packages has started and ends Nov. 15.
The library, founded in 1848, is one of the city’s most sought-after wedding locations.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: