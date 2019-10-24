Bears glide past Dysart, Winslow on senior day

PRESCOTT VALLEY — As the regular season winds down, Bradshaw Mountain swim picked up a solid win over Dysart and Winslow on Thursday at Mountain Valley Park.

“It was a good meet. Our kids threw down a lot of fast times and the effort was really there,” said Bears’ head coach Russell Morrison. “For once, we were going up against a team that was equal size to us so we were actually competitors. We’ve gone up against teams with 42 kids and against my 16, 17 kids at a meet, there’s no way we’re going to come out on top.”

As Morrison alluded to, Bradshaw Mountain’s small roster has put the team at a disadvantage in terms of winning meets. Fortunately, Dysart and Winslow have roughly the same amount of swimmers so the Bears were finally able to bag their first win on both the boys and girls sides.

This tri-meet was also senior night for Bradshaw Mountain as Aden DeHerrera, Joshua Baillie and Micah Smith were honored with gifts from the team halfway through. As of now, Baillie is the only swimmer who is a shoe in for state as he owns six of the Bears’ eight individual records. Baillie will likely compete in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle during state competition.

UP NEXT

The Bears have two invitationals left, including one on Saturday at Skyline High School (Mesa) and one the following Saturday, Nov. 2, in Buckeye.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.