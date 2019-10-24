Bake Sale benefits Chino Valley Animal Partners, Oct. 26
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 9:26 a.m.
Chino Valley Animal Partners will be holding a bake sale at ACE Hardware, 1395 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
All proceeds from the bake sale will be used to help the town's shelter and companion animals in need that reside within the Town of Chino Valley.
For more information, call 602-799-6615.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: