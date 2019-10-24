Bake Sale benefits Chino Valley Animal Partners, Oct. 26

Chino Valley Animal Partners will be holding a bake sale at ACE Hardware, 1395 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

All proceeds from the bake sale will be used to help the town's shelter and companion animals in need that reside within the Town of Chino Valley.

For more information, call 602-799-6615.

