Arizona Loop 202 section to be renamed after Congressman Ed Pastor
PHOENIX — Arizona state officials have announced a portion of freeway would be renamed in honor of late U.S. Congressman Ed Pastor.
The Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names approved Tuesday the naming of a 22-mile (35-kilometer) South Mountain section of Loop 202 to Congressman Ed Pastor Freeway.
Pastor died in November at the age of 75 after serving more than 40 years as a member of Congress and on the Board of Supervisors for Maricopa County.
Officials say Pastor was the first Mexican American from Arizona elected to Congress.
Officials say the name change was requested by Democratic Rep. Diego Espinoza, with support from the Pastor family.
Pastor played a pivotal role in funding and building transportation systems including the Metro Light Rail.
