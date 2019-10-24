Acorn Montessori Wins Flag Football Championship
Prep Football & Cheer
Acorn Montessori Charter School has finished its third season undefeated in the ISSA Flag Football League. All the athletes competed hard in each game all while maintaining passing grades in all subjects. This secured a first-place finish in the playoffs making them the three-time champions for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Acorn Athletics would like to recognize all the players along with its cheer program for a wonderful season. Players include Jairo Robles, Logun Sorrels, Christian Louthian, Gabriel Gonzalez, Anthony Arteaga, Hayden Fiske, Jeremiah Dean, Sam Saenz, Emmanuel Duarte, Luke Martinez, Carolos Flores, Seth Garza, Axel Marquez Pina, Peter Cordova, Xander Mosher, Jacob Risley, with coaches Matt Rice and Jim Archer. The 2018 Cheer team includes Lilly Fite, Kella Fiske, Vanessa Storm, Haily Allred, Ava Calderon, Emilyanna Pings, Evette Caudillo, Aneley Caudillo, with coaches Kayla Wagner and Jamie King.
