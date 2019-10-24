2-week lane restrictions near Prescott Airport on Highway 89 begin Oct. 25

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use Highway 89 in Prescott to plan for two weeks of delays and lane restrictions while contractors are striping the roadway and completing final construction details.

Work is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 25. No weekend work is scheduled, according to a news release.

Other details:

• North- and southbound Highway 89 will have lane restrictions in both directions from Deep Well Ranch Road to Highway 89A from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for two weeks. Drivers should consider using Deep Well Ranch Road to Willow Creek Road as an alternate route.

• Law enforcement and flaggers will be in place for traffic control.

• A 10-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in effect.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information and map provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.