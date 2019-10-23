ZooFest at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary

Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for our annual ZooFest celebration. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27.

Festivities will include games, bounce house, maze, special animal feedings, crafts, animal encounters, special demonstrations, concessions and much more.

Event is free with paid admission. Bring in a non-perishable food item for Yavapai County Food Bank and receive $1 off admission. Limit one-dollar discount per person.

For more information please call 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org

HPZS is a local not-for-profit, 501 (c) (3) wildlife sanctuary and education facility dependent on our community for support. We are open to the public year-round and available for educational out-reach programs on request. We are also a conservation triage staging facility to more than 200 injured wild animals every year.

Information provided by Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary