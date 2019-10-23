Yavapai Athletics holds its 7th annual Hall of Fame
College Athletics
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 12:49 a.m.
The Yavapai College athletic department had their 7th annual Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday, Oct. 19, during a brunch at the St. Michael Hotel in downtown Prescott. This year’s hall of fame class included head coach Stacy Iveson and the 2009 NJCAA DI National Champion softball team, women’s basketball player Julie Hanks and head baseball coach Dave Dangler (pictured above).
Photos provided by Brad Clifford at Yavapai Athletics
