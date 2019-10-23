Williams: A disruptive force of 14

There are six to 10 million species of insects in the world with another seven- to nine-thousand new ones discovered each year. Thirty-one thousand of them sting or bite. We know of at least 440 species of sharks in the oceans. Twelve new types have been discovered within the past few years, including the Hemiscyllium Halmahera walking bamboo shark. And, as if we needed them, we have almost 2,800 species of snakes all over the place.



While the average citizen exercises righteous caution when near the foregoing creatures, we are insufficiently unaware of another category of predators called punctuaria. There are presently 14 members of this classification in the English language: the period, question mark, exclamation point, comma, semicolon, colon, dash, hyphen, parentheses, brackets, braces, apostrophe, quotation marks and ellipsis. These 14 are only the ones we know about. God knows how many others of the same stripe might be lurking in the bushes. That’s why I think it’s time an expedition searched the Amazon Rainforest for unidentified punctuarian life forms as a matter of scientific curiosity, even though we definitely don’t need more of these disruptors in our lives.



In an effort to keep track of everyone and everything, we cleverly organized the plant and animal kingdoms under the descriptors of flora and fauna. I suggest that we need a third descriptor called ”Frustrata” to contain the punctuaria. How could it hurt?

Writing this column would be a much more satisfying creative experience if I could just sprinkle words into sentences without the authoritarian rules imposed by these 14 self-important Gnomes of Nuisance.



Not only are rules of punctuation irritating, they refuse to explain themselves. Why are they used to separate two independent clauses? Why can’t the two independent clauses just get along? Do independent clauses pay their own rent and taxes? Should a comma be used in conjunction with a conjunction? If one uses too many conjunctions, can one come down with conjunctivitis? Oh, will the madness never end?

I believe I would have earned better composition grades in elementary and high school if commas, in particular, hadn’t conspired to bring me down. Commas are capricious. When I learned basic grammar in the early grades, I don’t think it was legal to place a comma directly before or after the conjunction “and.” Today, it seems a really popular thing to do. Novelist and journalist Mark Helprin, seems to agree with me. He confesses, “I have been fighting over commas all my life.”

Commas, however, aren’t only an English-language curse. In German, commas are known as kommas. The Finns call them pilkku. Italian commas are referred to as virgole, and when you find them in Slovenia, you call them vejico, probably with a sneer on your face. In my opinion, you don’t go to the trouble of naming something “vejico” unless it’s a real thorn in your side. Or in your paragraph.

So, where do I go from here? I could choose to construct sentences without punctuation as my little protest against convention. I wouldn’t be the first to do so. I understand that major talents such as poet E.E. Cummings and novelist James Joyce also abandoned the rules of punctuation. I wonder if there was a disciplinary note in their personnel files as a result?

It seems that John Clare was another 19th century English poet who rejected punctuation. He said, “I am generally understood tho I do not use that awkward squad of pointings called commas colons semi colons etc.”

I, rest; “my case!”

To comment on this column with or without punctuation, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.