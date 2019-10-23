The Who Experience - A Tribute Concert at the Elks, Oct. 25

The Who Experience will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Who Experience’s professional, energetic, fun and audience engaging performance is a must see for classic rock fans young and old and will leave fans screaming for more.

Along with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, The Who complete the trinity of British rock and roll with the list of their smash hits including “Behind Blue Eyes”, “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, “Who Are You” and “Baba O’ Riley” (Teenage Waste Land). The Who was one of the most influential bands of the 20th century playing at Woodstock in 1969 and being among the first bands to appear during the launch of MTV in 1981 with “You Better You Bet”.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

